NY Rangers Wisely Fill Need on the Blue Line in Recent NHL Mock Draft
The New York Rangers will be getting set at the end of June for a very important NHL Draft, with two first-round picks as of now.
Following the NHL Draft Lottery, the Rangers knew that they would be selecting fifth overall. This was certainly a bit of a disappointment for the team. They had the third-worst record in the league, and the worst in the Eastern Conference. However, they were hopped by two teams and fell to fifth.
Furthermore, following the Montreal Canadiens win against the Buffalo Sabres in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Rangers now know that their second pick in the NHL Draft will be at 26.
With a need for some young talent, New York certainly should be using the fifth pick to take the best player available. However, if a player that they deem can help them becomes available on the trade market, the team might entertain moving the 26th pick.
While there will be a plethora of options at both picks for the team, who they will select is yet to be determined. At the fifth pick, who they will be targeting will be of the utmost importance. New York needs young talent, and it very well could be based on the best player they deem to be there.
The Athletic contributors (subscription required) recently released a mock draft for the first two rounds of the NHL Draft. For the Rangers at the fifth pick, they had them land Carson Carels.
Carels Makes Sense at Five
With the expectation that all three of the forwards are going to be off the board by the time New York is off the clock at five, the growing belief will be that the team is going to be taking one of the talented defensemen in the draft.
While going with a defenseman in the top five might not be a perfect scenario, they do have a need on their left side, and Carels could fill that. In a perfect world, one of the top three forwards would fall to them at five, but that seems a bit unlikely with the rise of Caleb Malhotra’s stock of late. Many have him going above even Ivar Stenberg now, including in this mock draft.
Carels might not be a forward, but he does fit the need for the team on the left side. With the ability to carry the puck, the Rangers going with him at five, assuming the forwards are gone, makes sense.