NY Rangers Wisely Receive Elite Grade for Pavel Dorofeyev Trade
The New York Rangers have been one of the most active teams this offseason, and the group has to be pleased with what they have been able to accomplish so far. However, of all the moves they have made, one in particular really stands out.
Coming into the summer, the Rangers were in a strong position to improve with both draft capital and cap space. However, due to this free agency class not being the best, what the plan was going to be for the team was a bit uncertain.
New York was trying to balance between getting younger and improving, which is no easy task to accomplish. However, a lot of credit should go to the front office of the Rangers, who appear to be one of the most improved teams in the league. One of the main reasons why was actually the first major move they made.
Mark Lazerus and Shayna Goldman of The Athletic (subscription required) recently graded the Pavel Dorofeyev trade for the Rangers. Fortunately, New York received a really strong mark of an ‘A-’ for the deal.
New York Landing Dorofeyev Was Elite Move
Prior to the Rangers pulling off the trade for the 25-year-old winger, there was a lot of concern about what the plan was for the offseason. New York was a team that had a desire to compete, but just came in last place in the Eastern Conference.
It seemed like the best course of action might have been to break it down and go into a full rebuild. However, Chris Drury and the front office clearly had a plan in place, and they were able to improve this team quite a bit.
Dorofeyev is coming off a 37-goal season, and he helps fill the biggest need for the team, which was help in the scoring department. The Rangers really struggled at times to put the puck in the net, and the 25-year-old will help with that.
In order to acquire him, the Rangers did have to part ways with two first-round picks, one of which was the 26th overall selection in 2026. However, the second first-round pick that they had to give up in 2028 will be top 10 protected.
For a team that just came in last place in the Eastern Conference, that protection could be key. Overall, the team should be really good with the addition of Dorofeyev, and he figures to be a key part of the franchise for a long time.