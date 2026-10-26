NY Rangers Wisely Set to Start James Reimer Against Kings to Give Dylan Garand a Break

The New York Rangers are getting set for a home matchup against the Los Angeles Kings and the team will be hoping to bounce back from some struggles on the road.

So far this season, the Rangers have been polar opposites when at home compared to the road. At home, New York is a perfect 6-0 and they have a significant margin of victory average.

On the road, the team is 1-5-1 and they have simply not been the same. The Rangers have struggled both in low scoring games away from MSG and also high scoring ones.

This is a team whose identity is to play good defense first and foremost, but some mistakes have cost them. Furthermore, since the injury to Igor Shesterkin, the team has been asking a lot of young goalie Dylan Garand.

With Joonas Korpisalo still out as well, New York has started Garand in every game so far since Shesterkin went down. That is not easy for a goalie trying to make his way in the league.

Now, as the team gets set to face the Kings, it will be the recently signed James Reimer who will be getting the start.

Reimer Set to Start

Reimer is the first goalie off, so looks like he'll make his #NYR debut tonight vs. LA. — Vince Z. Mercogliano (@vzmercogliano) October 26, 2026

Due to all of the injuries in the net, the Rangers needed to get some help and provide some depth at the goalie position and they were able to do so with the recent signing of Reimer.

The 38-year-old will be in the net on Monday and will be hoping to help keep the perfect record at home for New York alive. Last year, Reimer played in just 14 NHL games for the Ottawa Senators, and the results weren’t bad.

Overall, he totaled a 7-4-2 record, .886 save percentage, and a 2.42 GAA. While the sample size wasn’t massive, a winning record and a GAA under 2.50 is pretty solid.

The big thing is that he will be getting Garand a much-needed rest. Even though there have been breaks in the schedule, the young goalie could use a break. In terms of scheduling, this is a great spot to use Reimer, with New York being off following this game until Sunday against the Edmonton Oilers.

Garand getting a week off should do him a lot of good and he will be fresh and ready to go for a big game against Connor McDavid and company. For Reimer, hopefully there won’t be too much rust, and the veteran will be able to provide some relief.