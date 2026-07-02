NY Rangers Wisely Won't Rush Recent Draft Pick to NHL
With the offseason in full swing, it has been a busy couple of weeks for the New York Rangers. Now, as their roster starts to take shape, the team will have some important decisions to make.
Coming off a bad season, the Rangers have been hungry to improve this summer. So far, between the NHL Draft, trades, and free agency, they have been able to accomplish that.
While there is still work to be done, New York is a team that has a direction forward and are looking better not only for the 2026-27 campaign, but the future as well. In the NHL Draft, the Rangers made nine selections and did some serious adding to their prospect pool.
Getting better and younger seems to be the ultimate goal for the team, and the decisions that they have made indicate that. It is not easy to find that balance, but New York, for the most part this summer, has. With the fifth overall pick, the Rangers were able to add the player that they hope will be an impact one for years to come in Alberts Smits. The talented defenseman was seen as a player who could be ready for the NHL right away, but they might not need to rush him.
New York Won’t Rush Smits
While Smits might have been seen as one of the most NHL-ready players in the draft, the Rangers have the luxury of not rushing him to the league if he isn’t ready. The young defenseman has plenty of experience against pro-level players, which includes playing in the Olympics. However, while he has been able to hold his own, there is no need for the Rangers to rush him.
Improving the defensive talent on the left side was a goal of New York this offseason, and they have certainly done that. In the draft, including Smits, they selected five left-handed defensemen, making it a major strength of the prospect pool for the team now.
Furthermore, as free agency kicked out, they pulled off a significant trade for defenseman Marcus Pettersson from the Vancouver Canucks for a 2030 protected first-round pick.
Adding the talented defenseman to go along with Vladislav Gavrikov gives New York two very good players on the left side of the defense. With that being said, the need to push Smits to the NHL certainly isn’t going to be there right away. The depth and talent on the blueline is a good problem for the Rangers to have to figure out, and while Smits might be ready, he won’t have to be put into a tough position.