NY Rangers Won't Need to Pursue Winnipeg Jets Star This Summer
The New York Rangers have officially started their offseason after missing the playoffs, and they will have a lot of work to do this summer to improve.
Following one of the most disappointing campaigns in recent history, the Rangers are going to be a team that will need to shake things up a bit this offseason. New York will be heading into the summer with some excellent draft capital and cap space.
This is a good combination to have, and if things go right, the Rangers will be able to add some impact players. For New York, even though they missed the playoffs the last two years, they have been adamant that they will be retooling and not rebuilding. This is encouraging to hear and does make sense with a good core of veterans still playing at a high level, and also some young talent starting to develop.
However, with New York being one of the biggest markets in the league, going after stars is always going to be something that they will be linked to. As the offseason gets going, there will undoubtedly be some big names mentioned in rumors. One of them will be Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck. Fortunately for the Rangers, while they do need some help, a starting goalie is one spot where they are really set.
Rangers Won’t Need to Pursue Hellebuyck
After a disappointing season with the Jets after winning an Olympic gold medal, Hellebuyck being unhappy isn’t overly shocking. While he is one of the best in the league and had an amazing performance in the Winter Olympics for the United States, he is at a position that New York should feel comfortable with.
Even though things might not have been great for the Rangers, they do still have one of the best goalies in the league in Igor Shesterkin. Despite missing some games with injuries, he totaled a 25-19-6 record, 2.50 GAA, and .912 save percentage. At just 30 years old, there are plenty of good years left to come for Shesterkin, and the Rangers have him signed through the 2032-33 season.
While the Rangers will be set with Shesterkin as their starter, they do need to figure out who the backup will be following the retirement of Jonathan Quick. Dylan Garand makes a lot of sense for the team after a few good appearances, but he is still largely unproven.
As New York figures out what to do with the backup situation, they won’t be in the mix for Hellebuyck this winter, but will undoubtedly be keeping an eye on where the talented goalie goes.