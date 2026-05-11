NY Rangers Young Defenseman Knows Nothing Will Be Handed to Him
Matthew Robertson was one of 10 rookies to make an appearance on the New York Rangers during the 2025-26 season.
Injuries to Adam Fox and Carson Soucy allowed for Robertson to get an opportunity, as he earned consistent playing time and ended up appearing in 63 of the Rangers’ final 64 games.
Robertson has been one of the organization’s most intriguing prospects since being drafted in 2019. This past season, he finally broke through and earned a full-time role in the NHL.
The 25-year-old left defenseman played in 72 games during the 2025-26 season, recording 18 points on six goals and 12 assists. His 49.79 percent xGF ranked third among New York’s regular defensemen.
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When it comes to next season, however, Robertson understands he will have to earn his spot once again in 2026-27. Robertson knows nothing will be handed to him as he battles for a spot this season.
"It's hard to make the NHL, but even harder to stay,” Robertson said. “There's always someone trying to take your job. ... Just staying here is the hard part. So I'm just working every day to get better.”
After enduring a long and tough road to reach this point, Robertson understands how quickly opportunities can disappear and does not plan on taking anything for granted. He knows he will have to continue proving himself every day.
Following his performance this past season, Robertson will likely enter training camp with a strong chance to secure a role on the Rangers’ third defensive pairing.
New York’s coach, Mike Sullivan, has said the team is looking to add another defenseman during the offseason, making it unlikely that Robertson immediately moves into a top-four role. Realistically, the third pairing appears to be the most logical fit entering the season.
Robertson earned the trust of the coaching staff by averaging 17:24 minutes of ice time during his first full NHL season. His size, mobility and stick work were all on display throughout the year, areas he will look to continue building on heading into next season.
The Rangers’ coaching staff has highlighted faster processing time and making more decisive reads as areas Robertson still needs to improve.
New York has had success integrating young defensemen into their lineup efficiently in recent years, which could allow Robertson to continue carving out a consistent role under Sullivan. However, his role will still have to be earned.
As the Rangers attempt to reconstruct their roster with younger talent, Robertson appears firmly in the mix to remain with the NHL club. However, if he hopes to climb into a larger role and earn more ice time, he will have to continue to prove himself.