NY Rangers Young Star Draws Comp to Jonathan Huberdeau
The 2025-26 NHL regular season was a disappointing one for the New York Rangers overall, missing the playoffs for the second consecutive year.
However, it wasn’t a complete loss, given some of the positive developments that occurred. They still have an elite goaltender in Igor Shesterkin, who gives them a chance to win every time they take the ice.
In front of him, the talent is improving at every level of the roster. There were a lot of young players who received extended playing time down the stretch and showcased incredible development, such as Gabe Perreault.
The 20-year-old performed so well that he began drawing player comparisons to some incredibly talented and established veterans in the NHL. One of them is Calgary Flames left winger, Jonathan Huberdeau.
Gabe Perreault draws comparison to Jonathan Huberdeau
“That assist-heavy production has him mirroring some top-six playmakers, with the most eye-popping being Jonathan Huberdeau. If Perreault can become anything close to prime Huberdeau, it would be a major development win for the Rangers. And boy do they need it,” as written in an NHL power rankings piece done by Sean Gentille and Dom Luszczyszyn of The Athletic (subscription required).
Huberdeau is a two-time All-Star who has been one of the most consistent playmakers in the league throughout his career. He led the NHL with 85 assists during the 2021-22 campaign with the Florida Panthers.
In 962 NHL games, Huberdeau has recorded 544 helpers, which comes out to an 82-game average of 46.
Perreault, a first-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, has shown a similar playmaking ability in his first extended action at the highest level. In 49 total games this season, he recorded 15 assists and 12 goals.
Future is incredibly bright for Gabe Perreault
However, 16 of those points were recorded over the final 20 games of the season, scoring seven goals and handing out nine assists. Nearly averaging a point per game at 20 years old is incredibly impressive, even if the minutes did come on a team that was out of the playoff race.
New York has to be thrilled about the development Perreault showed down the stretch, looking like a long-term building block for the franchise on the wing.
Huberdeau wasn’t the only established player whom the young Rangers winger has drawn comparisons to. A scout said that Perreault has similarities in his game to Trevor Zegras of the Philadelphia Flyers.
If he gets anywhere near the level of either veteran, New York’s coaching staff will be thrilled.