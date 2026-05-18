Oilers' Dysfunction Could End Up Benefitting NY Rangers
The New York Rangers are getting set for the offseason, and while they are coming off a bad season, other teams around the league are also having problems.
With the Stanley Cup Playoffs getting closer to a finish, that means that the offseason is right around the corner for the Rangers. They will certainly be excited to see what they can accomplish, and there will be multiple ways that the team can address their needs.
As the front office and coaching staff prepare, one of the clear needs for the team is to add at least one top-six forward. New York is in need of a star player to help lead the offense, and that is going to be tough to find.
With free agency lacking options, the trade market could be the best way for them to accomplish this. Recently, some of the issues with the Edmonton Oilers could end up helping New York accomplish this.
Oilers’ Dysfunction Could Benefit Rangers
With an early playoff exit and their head coach being fired, the Oilers are a bit of a mess right now. This is a team that has been able to accomplish quite a bit during the Connor McDavid era, but they have yet to win a Stanley Cup.
For a player as great as McDavid is, that has to be the ultimate goal for him to accomplish, and Edmonton is seemingly heading in the wrong direction. McDavid put the pressure on the Oilers to continue to try to improve by signing just a two-year contract extension.
As one of the best players in the league, the Oilers have to try to do everything they can to get a roster around him that will be able to compete and win once again. However, despite having some star power, the goaltending for Edmonton has not been great, and they also lack depth.
The first-round exit was a bit of a surprise, and what direction the team is going to go in will be interesting. Furthermore, with another new coach coming in, McDavid could simply look to move on and request a trade himself.
For a team like the Rangers, this is undoubtedly a scenario that they will be hoping for. McDavid is still in his prime and, as one of the best players in hockey, would be a great addition for any team. New York is in need of a star player for their top six, and the Oilers’ dysfunction could benefit them.