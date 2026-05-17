Sabres' Winger Is Perfect Fit for NY Rangers in Free Agency
The New York Rangers are going to be entering the offseason with a plethora of cap space and should be major players in free agency. However, where they look to spend will be key.
Following a disappointing campaign, the Rangers will undoubtedly be hoping to improve this summer and make a run at being a playoff contender once again. While going from last place in the conference to being a playoff contender is challenging, New York was a team that was playing better down the stretch.
Now, with some good things in place and two stars still in Adam Fox and Igor Shesterkin, the Rangers need to add some pieces to help support them. New York has some clear needs on their roster, and improving their top six should be a priority. The team struggled at times to score this past season, and finding help in that department will be key.
However, options are fairly limited in free agency to help with the direct need for the team. If they are going to use free agency to address this area, one player in particular makes sense.
With a need in their top six and on the right side, Buffalo Sabres free agent Alex Tuch would be a fantastic addition for New York.
Tuch Would Be a Great Fit
As free agency gets underway this summer, it very well could be Tuch who is the top forward on the board. The Sabres have had a great season, and they will be playing a Game 7 against the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night. One of the main reasons for their success has been the play of Tuch.
The 30-year-old was able to have another really strong regular season and checks a lot of boxes for what the Rangers need. With scoring being one of the most important things for the team, the winger was able to score 30 goals once again this campaign, and has done so in three of the last four years.
Tuch’s ability to score and be a top-six forward for New York makes him a very desirable target in free agency and arguably could be their top choice. However, with him potentially being the best forward available, he could receive a massive contract. Even though the Rangers have the cap space, they still have to be mindful about not overspending. This is a team that, even with Tuch, would still need more, and they can’t afford to overpay.