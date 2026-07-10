Path Could Be Clear for First Round Pick to Make NY Rangers Roster
It has been a very busy offseason for the New York Rangers, and the team will be hoping to be better next season. However, how they shape their lineup will be important.
Coming into the summer, the Rangers were a team that was expected to be active with a lot of draft capital and also cap space. New York has proven to be effective in getting both younger and better for next season, which is a tough task to accomplish.
While there have been plenty of critics for Chris Drury in the past, he has seemingly done a good job this offseason so far. Since the Rangers do still have some cap space, they might elect to add some more talent either at forward or possibly on defense, depending on what happens with Braden Schneider.
However, one spot that does appear to be clear for a young player to take the reins is the third pair on the left side of the blueline. Currently, it figures to be Matthew Robertson in the role. However, with the fifth overall pick Alberts Smits looming, the job could be his on Opening Night if he’s ready.
Playing Time Available for Smits If He’s Ready
There was a lot of discussion about who New York should take with the fifth overall pick a couple of weeks ago. As expected, the top three forwards went off the board with the first three picks.
However, there was a major surprise with the fourth pick, as the Buffalo Sabres selected Daxon Rudolph. This left a couple of the top options available for the Rangers to choose from.
Even though both Carson Carels and Chase Reid were available, New York elected to go with Smits. The big defenseman has a plethora of experience already playing against pro-level players, and recently competed in the Olympics.
Smits was seen as one of the more NHL-ready players in the entire draft, and certainly on the blueline. Improving the left side of the blueline was a goal for the team this summer, and they used five of their nine draft picks on players for that side.
Furthermore, the team also traded for Marcus Pettersson, who will be the most likely choice to be the second-pair defenseman on the left side. Overall, the Rangers really aggressively tried to improve this area, and if Smits is ready, a spot on the roster appears to be there.