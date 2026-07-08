Chris Drury Comments on Braden Schneider’s Future With NY Rangers
The NHL free agency craze brought many roster moves to the New York Rangers in the midst of a franchise retool, but defenseman Braden Schneider stayed put as a restricted free agent who filed for arbitration.
Fifteen players League-wide filed for arbitration, and hearings are slated to take place between July 20 and Aug. 1. Schneider had a $2.2 million cap hit the past two seasons, and AFP Analytics currently projects he will get just over $4 million if he signs a one-year deal.
Though if he and the Rangers do agree to a long-term deal, the site projects him to get six years at just over $6 million average annual value, which would still fit into the Rangers’ open cap space that is around $7.9 million. But despite it making sense business-wise and monetarily, Schneider did struggle for the Rangers this most recent season.
The blueliner is coming off 20:27 of ice time per game and 18 points; however, he also had the lowest points-per-60 minutes rate of his career (0.64) and was last on the team with a -9.0 Net Rating.
Braden Schneider Likely to Be Impacted Due to Rangers' Defensive Overhaul
On July 2, President and General Manager Chris Drury said that Schneider does possess talent that makes him an asset for the organization.
"We think Braden is a really good, young, talented defenseman. Obviously, we drafted him, developed him, we like the skill set and what he does for us. I know he, along with me and us, are just trying to do everything we can to be better and help him be better," Drury said per beat reporter Vince Z. Mercogliano. "But he's an exciting player, and a terrific all-around high character person."
Schneider himself also said in his Exit Day interviews that he was not satisfied with his on-ice performance this year.
“I expected more from myself,” Schneider said. “I wish I would’ve done a bit more to help us win, and that’s something I’ll be reflecting on and making sure next year is better.”
The Rangers are also currently undergoing a massive overhaul of their defensemen — prospects included.
Drury made great efforts to focus on defensive prospects in the 2026 NHL Draft, drafting defensemen Alberts Smits (No. 5) in the first round and Ben MacBeath (No. 64) in the second round. In addition, The Athletic (subscription required) has reported the possibility of Schneider playing easier five-on-five minutes.
Schneider is 24 and did lead the Rangers with 140 blocked shots while also ranking third in hits (163). He was originally drafted at No. 19 overall in the 2020 NHL Draft and has 87 points (20 goals, 67 assists) in 368 games during his five seasons in New York.
But the fact remains that Schneider is coming off two seasons that left more to be desired in terms of his numbers and statistics. No matter what, and if he stays with the Rangers via a handful of contract options, his League role could see a shift no matter what due to the budding young talent presented by defensemen prospects across the NHL.