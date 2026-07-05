Pavel Dorofeyev Can Elevate NY Rangers Special Teams to Elite Level
The New York Rangers came into the offseason with several items on their to-do list, with one of them being to add a top-six forward to the mix.
Team president and general manager Chris Drury wasted no time in achieving that goal. Before the Rangers came on the clock with the No. 5 pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, the team completed a blockbuster trade with the Vegas Golden Knights.
New York acquired the rights to Pavel Dorofeyev, a restricted free agent. To land him, the Rangers sent pick Nos. 26 and 92 in the 2026 NHL Draft and a 2028 first-round pick that is top-10 protected.
Almost immediately upon the deal being announced, it was revealed that New York signed him to a lucrative long-term deal; a seven-year pact that averages $11 million annually. With such a talented goal-scorer in the mix, the Rangers’ special teams unit is going to be taken to another level.
Pavel Dorofeyev in great spot to thrive with Rangers
In each of his first two seasons as a full-time NHL player, Dorofeyev has scored at least 35 goals. He has been especially dangerous on special teams, scoring 33 power-play goals over that span of time.
During the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs, he led the NHL with five power-play goals. He was incredibly aggressive, leading the postseason with 58 shots on goal.
There are some people who are concerned that Dorofeyev is going to experience a drop-off in production because he is no longer sharing the ice with Jack Eichel, one of the most elite centers and playmakers in the NHL.
However, there is certainly a chance that his production increases playing on what is shaping up to be an elite No. 1 power play unit. Mika Zibanejad is no slouch as a No. 1 center on a special teams unit and defenseman Adam Fox is amongst the best puck movers and offensive-minded blueliners in the NHL.
Sharing the ice with those two, and some combination of Vladislav Gavrikov, Alexis Lafreniere and Gabe Perreault, is certainly an ideal situation for any goal scorer of the caliber of Dorofeyev to be a part of.
Given his age, as he will turn 26 years old on Oct. 26, and the role he is set to assume with the Rangers, a career year is certainly within reach. It wouldn’t surprise anyone if Dorofeyev pushed to be a near point-per-game player, especially if he is asked to do a little more playmaking to go along with his elite goal-scoring ability.
He is the centerpiece of their offensive attack, and his production will reflect that.