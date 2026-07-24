Pavel Dorofeyev Draws Comparison to Bruins Star Winger
The New York Rangers made a huge splash this offseason when they acquired the rights to Pavel Dorofeyev from the Vegas Golden Knights.
It was a shrewd move by the Rangers, knowing the salary cap issues the Golden Knights were facing. Instead of risking Dorofeyev signing an offer sheet and losing him for nothing in restricted free agency, they traded him to New York for three draft picks, including two first-rounders.
That was a relatively steep price to pay on top of the lucrative extension that was worked out. Dorofeyev and the Rangers agreed to a seven-year deal that averages $11 million per season. With that kind of commitment comes heightened expectations.
The expectations aren’t something that the talented winger is worried about, as he is taking everything in stride. New York certainly hopes he can live up to the hype and has to be excited about what the future holds for him as he continues to grow and develop.
Bruce Cassidy compares Pavel Dorofeyev to David Pastrnak
If he gets close to the level that his former coach, Bruce Cassidy, believes he is capable, the Rangers will be thrilled with this investment. In a recent piece done by Vincent Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic (subscription required), Cassidy spoke at length about his former player with Vegas, including making a comparison to David Pastrnak of the Boston Bruins.
“Cassidy drew a comparison to David Pastrnak, whom he coached with the Boston Bruins. Pastrnak entered the league with the reputation as a goal scorer but has increased his assist numbers virtually every year,” Mercogliano wrote.
There is obviously nothing wrong with being known as a goal scorer and having that reputation. Putting the puck in the net is the ultimate goal of the game. However, it can sometimes carry a negative connotation despite it being such a great skill to have.
Dorofeyev is currently viewed as a player who needs help from others around him to succeed offensively. He isn’t considered someone who can drive offense on the top line, but his hockey IQ is something Cassidy believes he can tap into more and grow into being more of a playmaker.
Pavel Dorofeyev has the hockey IQ to improve his playmaking
Pastrnak is someone that he could certainly look to emulate. Not counting the COVID-19-shortened 2020-21 campaign, the Bruins star has recorded at least 36 assists in nine consecutive seasons.
In the last four, he has recorded 52 or more, including a career-high 71 this past season. In four consecutive campaigns, Pastrnak has surpassed the 100-point threshold, turning himself into a true offensive force.
While no one is expecting Dorofeyev to turn into that level of playmaker overnight, it would certainly be nice to see him take steps forward in that department. If he does that, there is no doubt he will live up to the massive contract extension he signed.