Pavel Dorofeyev Ready for Face NY Rangers Expectations Head On
The New York Rangers made a blockbuster trade just moments before they were on the clock with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.
It was announced that they acquired the rights to restricted free agent Pavel Dorofeyev from the Vegas Golden Knights. In exchange, the Rangers sent three draft picks, Nos. 26 and 92 in the 2026 NHL Draft and a first-round pick in the 2028 NHL Draft that is top 10 protected.
Almost immediately after the trade was completed, New York announced that an extension had been agreed upon as well. Dorofeyev was receiving a massive raise, signing a seven-year deal worth $11 million annually.
He has certainly earned that contract with his production over the last two seasons. Expectations are going to be through the roof with his new team, but it isn’t anything that the young winger is fazed by.
Pavel Dorofeyev ready for any expectations with the Rangers
"I think pressure is kind of a privilege. I've been dealing with pressure all my life. I'm just looking forward to join the team and do my best helping any way I can,” Dorofeyev said, via Mollie Walker of the New York Post, when asked about the expectations that come with a contract like the one he agreed to.
The Rangers were on the search for a top-six forward this offseason, and the former Golden Knights star certainly fits the bill. Now that he is being paid like one of the top goal scorers in the NHL, he is going to be expected to keep up that level of production.
Dorofeyev is an aggressive left winger who is always looking to create offense. In each of his first two full seasons as an NHL player, he has recorded at least 35 goals. Where he showed the most improvement from the 2024-25 campaign to this past season was in playmaking.
After registering only 17 assists in 1,355:11 of ice time in 2024-25, he upped that total to 27 despite not even playing 100 more minutes, logging 1,443:34 of ice time this past campaign.
Encouragingly, his production hasn’t slipped during the NHL playoffs. He scored 12 goals and handed out four assists in 22 postseason games, leading the league with five power-play goals and 58 shots on goal.
That kind of aggressiveness on the offensive end of the ice is exactly what New York needed this offseason. It will certainly be interesting to see what lineup combinations head coach Mike Sullivan goes with.
Dorofeyev had the luxury of playing alongside one of the best playmaking centers in the NHL, Jack Eichel, when in Vegas. The Rangers don’t have a player of that caliber on their roster, unfortunately.
However, as the unquestioned No. 1 option offensively, Dorofeyev could certainly see an increase in production, especially on the power play with Mika Zibanejad and Adam Fox.