Pavel Dorofeyev Draws Scout Skepticism About Elevating NY Rangers
The New York Rangers made a few headline-grabbing moves this offseason, but easily their biggest blockbuster was a trade with the Vegas Golden Knights.
Before they were on the clock in the 2026 NHL Draft with the No. 5 pick, it was announced they acquired Pavel Dorofeyev from the Golden Knights in exchange for the Nos. 26 and 92 picks in the 2026 NHL Draft and a 2028 first-round pick that is top 10 protected.
Shortly after the trade was announced, it was revealed that the Rangers worked out a seven-year extension with the talented winger worth $11 million annually. The second he put pen to paper, expectations went through the roof.
While he isn’t worried about those expectations, there are people who do not believe that he will be able to live up to them. One scout who spoke to Peter Baugh and Vincent Z. Mercogliano of the Athletic (subscription required) doesn’t believe Dorofeyev is the driving offensive force the team is paying him to be.
Rangers need Pavel Dorofeyev to be more than complementary player
“For me, despite his production in Vegas, he’s always been more of a complementary type of piece,” the scout said of Dorofeyev. “(He) obviously helps a need (scoring), but at the same time, you’re paying a hell of a lot of money for that guy, and he better produce the way he produced in Vegas. Otherwise, you’re gonna have a big problem.”
With back-to-back seasons of 35+ goals scored, there is no doubt the offensive talent that Dorofeyev possesses. He is a threat to put the puck in the net as soon as he enters the offensive zone, and he isn’t afraid to let it rip from anywhere.
However, he did have the luxury of playing alongside two elite playmakers in Vegas. Jack Eichel is arguably the best playmaking center in the NHL, and Mitch Marner is an elite playmaker as a winger.
The Rangers don’t currently have players of that caliber on the roster to help get the puck to Dorofeyev in better positions for him to score. However, as the unquestioned No. 1 option offensively, he could certainly keep up that level of production based on volume alone.
Pavel Dorofeyev will have opportunity to prove doubters wrong
An elite special teams player, Dorofeyev will certainly get his chances in those situations. Playing alongside center Mika Zibanejad and defenseman Adam Fox on the power play could make for an elite trio.
While there are legitimate questions about Dorofeyev being able to drive a top line offensively, this is a worthwhile risk for New York to make. He will turn only 26 years old in October and could have another level of his game to unlock.
Spending $11 million annually is steep, but it is money better spent on someone who isn’t even in their prime yet compared to the $10.5 million annually Alex Tuch received from the Washington Capitals, as he turned 30 years old in May.