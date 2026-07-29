NY Rangers Have To Be Thrilled With Pavel Dorofeyev Explosiveness Improvement
The New York Rangers made a major addition to their lineup when they acquired Pavel Dorofeyev from the Vegas Golden Knights early in the 2026 NHL Draft.
In desperate need of a top-six upgrade who can provide more of a scoring threat, Dorofeyev fits that bill. He is going to be a long-term building block for the franchise, signing a seven-year agreement that averages $11 million annually.
That is a lot of money to give any player, especially one whom analysts believe doesn’t drive offense as a top-line player. However, he has steadily been making improvements on the ice courtesy of the hard work he puts in during the offseason.
Dorofeyev has good size, being listed at 6-foot-1 and 194 pounds currently. One of the goals he had last offseason was to improve his explosiveness while adding muscle to his frame. It was something he succeeded in doing, which could set him up for an even bigger breakout in New York.
Pavel Dorofeyev making strides with his explosiveness
“Obviously, playing time matters with that, but that’s what our goal was, and that’s something that I’m proud of in his transition,” Ben Prentiss, a Connecticut-based strength and conditioning coach, said via Vince Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic (subscription required). “He already could rip the puck, but it’s a matter of giving him all those other things.”
Over the first three seasons he spent any time in the NHL with the Golden Knights, Dorofeyev struggled with his burst. As Mercogliano shared, he was below the 50th percentile in every speed category from 2021-2024, spanning three campaigns.
But in the last two seasons, his explosiveness and speed have improved. He has been above-average in every category, with his lowest ranking being in the 54th percentile, still slightly above average.
Where he has improved the most is speed bursts between 18 and 20 mph. Dorofeyev had 428, ranking him in the 67th percentile. The NHL average was 313.7.
Having more time on the ice will enable a player to produce more bursts, which the talented winger has certainly taken advantage of. However, that shouldn’t discount the work he has been putting in during the offseason to improve his conditioning and skills.
The work that Prentiss has put in with Dorofeyev has paid off, and they should be able to communicate and work even more now that he is on the East Coast and a member of the Rangers, a team that the strength and conditioning coach works with as a consultant.
Dorofeyev is the first player who has worked with the Prentiss Hockey Performance director to end up on the New York roster. If he succeeds with the Rangers, that client list will assuredly grow.