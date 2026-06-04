Potential Cap Casualty From Stars Could Be Great Option for NY Rangers
The New York Rangers are a team that is hungry to improve this summer, but how they do so will be interesting to watch.
Despite having two first-round picks and a ton of cap space, accomplishing what they want in the offseason might not be an easy task for the Rangers. While having cap space is important, this is not shaping up to be a strong free agency class based on what New York is in need of. While they will be able to address some of their needs, signing players from this class to long-term deals might not be the best option.
With a desire to improve, the Rangers will have to get creative and perhaps look to add some talent that might not have reached their full potential so far. One team that New York will be monitoring is the Dallas Stars. Even with the salary cap going up, the Stars have a few players who need to be paid.
Jason Robertson will be a top name to keep an eye on. The restricted free agent is set to command a massive new contract, and that could make things challenging for Dallas. If they do lock him up long-term, it could result in them having to move on from other players. One young player, who is also a restricted free agent and could become someone they have to move, is Mavrik Bourque.
Bourque Could Be a Solid Option
As the Rangers attempt to get younger, a player like Bourque could be an appealing option to pursue. The former first-round pick is still just 24 years old and coming off a career year in his second full season. That is certainly an encouraging thing to see for a young player, and that could be an interesting thing for the Rangers to consider.
This year, Bourque totaled 41 points on 20 goals and 21 assists. With an average ice time just over 15 minutes per game, he could be a potential middle-six center for the team, which could be a need if they trade Vincent Trocheck.
While the Rangers haven’t done a great job of developing young talent, acquiring a player potentially on the rise with potential like Bourque could be a good path forward. Even though New York would love to get a player like Robertson, Bourque could be an appealing option as well. With free agency not being a clear path forward, the Rangers getting creative could be needed.