Potential NY Rangers Draft Target Could Help Right Away
The New York Rangers will be getting set for a pivotal summer coming off a bad year, and that will start for them in the NHL Draft.
After having the third-worst record in the NHL this season, the Rangers were hoping to get one of the top three picks during the NHL Lottery. Unfortunately, both the San Jose Sharks and the Toronto Maple Leafs jumped them, and New York landed with the fifth pick, which was the worst they could have been.
It certainly wasn’t an ideal scenario for the Rangers, but having a top-five pick is still a luxury, and they will have a chance to get a good player. With the NHL Combine coming to an end, how the draft might shake out is starting to take shape.
While there is a lot of uncertainty about what the Sharks might do with the second overall pick, it will have a big impact on how the rest of the top five shakes out. One player whom the Rangers could target and who will likely be available is defenseman Albert Smits.
Smits Might Be Most NHL-Ready
When the Rangers are on the clock with the fifth overall pick, they are going to have numerous options to choose from, most of which will be defensemen. While New York would love to get one of the top three forwards, they will likely all be gone by the time the Rangers are on the clock.
This will leave the team with some tough decisions to make, and there will be a couple of different options, and it will be important for them to get this pick right. New York has struggled at times drafting in the lottery, and this is a franchise that will be desperate to add some young talent.
When it comes to Smits, there is a lot to like about his game, and with experience playing in the Olympics, he might be ready to go to the NHL right away. That could be very appealing for New York. This is a team that is hoping to be better, and Smits would give them a player who can come in and make an impact.
There will be a lot of tough decisions to make for the Rangers this offseason, and who they take with the fifth overall pick will be arguably the top one. Smits’ ability to come in and help right away will certainly be appealing and New York will be considering him.