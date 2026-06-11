Weighing Pros and Cons of NY Rangers Trading Up for Second Overall Pick
The New York Rangers will be getting set for the offseason starting in the coming weeks, and the team will be looking to make some moves.
Following a last-place finish in the Eastern Conference and the team having the third-worst record in the league, the Rangers will be a team that will be trying to improve.
Since New York isn’t rebuilding but rather retooling, there is a different expectation of what they might try to accomplish. However, while the team does have a lot of cap space and two first-round picks, making massive additions to jump them toward being a contender after the summer might be far-fetched.
With strong options in free agency lacking and the Rangers not being on the preferred list of Dylan Larkin, who is the top trade candidate right now, the team could look to try to get creative to add talent.
Due to the San Jose Sharks potentially being willing to trade the fifth overall pick, New York could move up and try to add a franchise player with that pick. Here are some pros and cons for the Rangers if they try to trade up.
Pros:
Easily one of the biggest pros for moving up would be to get a better player and a potential new face of the franchise with the second overall pick. Even though it seems highly likely that it will be Gavin McKenna as the first overall selection, both Ivar Stenberg and Caleb Malhotra would be great additions.
The Rangers are looking for some help up the middle for their prospect pool, making Malhotra a great fit. However, Stenberg could be an elite talent in the league and would help New York on the outside. With a desire to make a splash, acquiring the second overall pick would certainly fall into that category.
Cons:
When looking at the cons of potentially moving up, a lot of it comes down to risk. As shown by how the team has drafted in the lottery over the last 10 years, there is no guarantee that they will get a player who can be the face of the franchise for years to come.
Furthermore, while a player could be a bust, the cost to move up even just a few picks would be significant. Any potential deal would require both of the first-round picks for the Rangers, and likely also a player. For a team that doesn’t have a ton of young assets, that price might be too steep.
Overall, a case can be made for each side. New York is in desperate need to add some high-end talent, and with free agency and the trade market perhaps not being the answer, they could look toward the draft.