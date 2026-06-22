Potential Target for NY Rangers in Free Agency May Not Hit Open Market
While the New York Rangers are focusing on the NHL Draft this week, the team will also have free agency right around the corner. However, one potential target for them might not hit the open market.
With the offseason starting to heat up, the Rangers will be looking to make a couple of splashes to help improve the team. New York came in last place in the Eastern Conference, and the team will have a number of holes to fill.
As the Rangers continue to retool, they have done a strong job of freeing up cap space and will have two first-round picks to use this year. With about $26 million in cap space this summer, New York will be able to be a major player in free agency. However, the team was certainly hoping that some stars would be available.
Currently, this is a weak-looking class in free agency, and the Rangers might not be able to add what they want to improve their top six. One potential player who could be a fit for the team is Buffalo Sabres forward Alex Tuch. The talented forward is a proven goal scorer, but according to Darren Dreger, the Sabres might be looking to lock him up before he hits the open market.
Potential Target Might Not Hit Free Agency
As arguably the best potential free agent to hit the market, Tuch is set for a significant payday this summer. The winger is coming off a 66-point season in which he scored 33 goals and totaled 33 assists. In three of the last four campaigns, he has been able to eclipse the 30-goal mark, proving that he is a talented scorer in the league.
However, he is set to hit free agency at 30 years old, and as arguably the best forward on the market, he will likely be getting a deal north of $10 million per season. For the Rangers, while he would certainly make the team better and fill a need on the right side, but whether or not he fits into their timeline is the real question.
Currently, New York doesn’t appear to be a contender, and adding Tuch likely isn’t going to change that next season. While he is a good player, by the time the Rangers are ready to truly compete, he could be on the decline, and his contract could become a burden.
Overall, while there are some pros and cons about pursuing Tuch in free agency, it could be a moot point if he never hits the open market.