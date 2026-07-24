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Predicting Oliver Bjorkstrand's Stat Line in First Year With NY Rangers

What will Oliver Bjorkstrand's first year with the New York Rangers look like?

Nick Ziegler

May 3, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning forward Oliver Bjorkstrand (22) shoots against the Montreal Canadiens during the third period in game seven of the first round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images
May 3, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning forward Oliver Bjorkstrand (22) shoots against the Montreal Canadiens during the third period in game seven of the first round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images / IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
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It has been a very busy offseason for the New York Rangers. However, this is a team that has been able to improve, and they will be expecting a lot out of their revamped roster. 

Coming into the summer, the hope was that the Rangers were going to be able to start to turn things around. Even though they are retooling, this was never going to be a one-year fix in turning a team that came in last place in the Eastern Conference into a Stanley Cup contender, but taking a step in the right direction was important. 

New York was certainly able to do that thanks to a plethora of offseason moves. The Rangers were really active in the trade market both as buyers and sellers of proven talent. 

Furthermore, they also used a lot of their draft capital to get some younger prospects in the system to hopefully help sustain their success long term. 

However, while this class in free agency might not have been the strongest one, the Rangers were able to add an appealing player in forward Oliver Bjorkstrand. The veteran is coming off a down year with the Tampa Bay Lightning, but has been a strong performer in the past, and there is reason to believe that he can bounce back. 

While it will take some time to gel with the Rangers and his new teammates, here is a prediction for what his stat line might look like for next season. 

Predicting Bjorkstrand’s Stat Line: 

Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Oliver Bjorkstrand
Apr 26, 2026; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Oliver Bjorkstrand (22) looks on during warm-up before the game against the Montreal Canadiens in game four of the first round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-Imagn Images / IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Prediction: 21 goals, 27 assists, 48 total points 

While there is no certainty where Bjorkstrand will end up playing, a middle six forward spot seems far. This is a guy who had been a pretty consistent 20-goal scorer leading up until last year, when he saw that number drop a bit. 

However, coming to the Rangers, he could be put in a great position to succeed. There is certainly a chance that he will be on the second line next to J.T. Miller and potentially Pavel Dorofeyev. 

If that ends up being the case, Bjorkstrand will be presented with a great opportunity for a bounce-back campaign, and with him signing just a one-year deal, he should be motivated to do so. 

Overall, as one of the key signings for the Rangers, the team would love to see him get back to the 20-goal mark this coming season. If he is able to reach that number, it will help the team quite a bit. 

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Nick Ziegler
NICK ZIEGLER

Nick Ziegler is an alumnus of the Connecticut School of Broadcasting. He has been working in sports media covering the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL for nearly a decade with various publications online. He is currently the publisher for the New York Rangers On SI Site. With his free time, Nick enjoys being at the Jersey Shore with his wife, daughter, and their golden retriever. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @NickZiegler20

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