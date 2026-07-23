Predicting Stat Line for NY Rangers' J.T. Miller in 2026-27 Season
As the New York Rangers get set for the upcoming season, there still might be some work to be done to put the final touches on the roster this summer. However, while this is already an improved team, they will be hoping that some of their veterans from last year are able to have bounce-back campaigns.
Coming off a season in which it felt like the team hit rock bottom, expectations have certainly been raised following a strong summer on paper for the Rangers. This was a team trying to find the balance between getting better and getting younger.
That is no easy task to accomplish, but it is one that they seemingly did a good job of. Now, with a chance to be a playoff contender if things go their way, New York will be hoping that some players who disappointed last year will be better.
One player who the team will be hoping has a bounce-back season is forward J.T. Miller.
Predicting Miller’s Production
Prediction: 70 points, 26 goals, 44 assists
While a lot will certainly depend on who is on his line, Miller is primed for a bounce-back season with the Rangers. It was not an easy campaign in his first full season back with New York.
This was a team that was lacking talent up front, and that certainly didn’t put Miller in the best position to succeed. Now, he is going to be up the middle on the second line and will have some improved talent around him.
While nothing is set in stone, shaking up a first line that had success at the end of the year doesn’t seem wise. If that group sticks together and continues to play well, that means that Pavel Dorofeyev will be on the second line with Miller.
As a player who has scored at least 30 goals in each of the last two years, he would give Miller a sniper to dish the puck to. Furthermore, it could be forward Oliver Bjorkstrand who signed as a free agent on the other side.
This line will be much-improved for the Rangers, and while the power play unit was good last year as well, adding Dorofeyev could make that unit even better as well.
Miller just recently scored 70 points during the 2024-25 campaign between the Vancouver Canucks and the Rangers; there is no reason why he can’t get back to that mark. With Improved talent around him this coming season, a bounce-back year for the veteran is likely.