Predicting Stat Line for Pavel Dorofeyev in First Season With NY Rangers
As the offseason goes on, there is going to be some time to really take a look at what the New York Rangers were able to accomplish and just how good this team could be next year.
Coming into the summer, there was undoubtedly a lot of concern about what the plan for the Rangers was going to be. With draft capital and cap space, the team always had the capabilities of improving in a significant way this offseason, but how Chris Drury tried to find the balance between getting better and getting younger was questioned.
However, while there might have been some concern, the Rangers have received mostly strong reviews for their offseason moves. This team is going to have a much different look compared to last year, and that will be a good thing.
Of all the moves that the Rangers made, the most significant was them trading for Pavel Dorofeyev of the Vegas Golden Knights. The Rangers sent two first-round picks and a third-rounder to Vegas to acquire the young winger.
Now, expectations are going to be high for Dorofeyev coming off back-to-back 30-goal seasons. Here’s what next season might look like for him.
Predicting Dorofeyev’s First Season in New York
Prediction: 67 points, 36 goals, 31 assists, 15 power play goals
Coming off a year in which he was able to score 37 goals for the Vegas Golden Knights, the goal scoring is right on par with that for Dorofeyev in his first year with the Rangers.
While there are few who believe this was a bad move by New York, some have floated the concern about the young winger not being on a line with Jack Eichel in New York.
It is certainly going to take time to adjust to his new team, but the Rangers do have two good centers in Mika Zibanejad and J.T. Miller, who are capable of helping set Dorofeyev up for success.
Coming into the summer, improving the top six and getting some scoring punch was a main goal for New York. While it might have been a bit unclear at first how they were going to be able to accomplish this, the Rangers did so in a significant way by adding the talented young winger.
If this ends up being the stat line for the 25-year-old this season, New York would likely be very pleased. Getting a 35+ goal campaign from Dorofeyev could be enough to help push the team closer to a playoff spot in the East.