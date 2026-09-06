Projecting Eeli Tolvanen's Role with NY Rangers
The New York Rangers will be playing meaningful hockey at the end of the month, and the team is hoping to be much better than last year.
This offseason, the Rangers were one of the busiest teams in terms of trying to make upgrades, and Chris Drury added a ton of new talent. To kick things off this offseason, New York made a major draft night trade with the Vegas Golden Knights to acquire Pavel Dorofeyev.
The 25-year-old has scored at least 30 goals in back-to-back seasons, and improving in the scoring department was a major need. While the price might have been steep, getting a goal scorer of that caliber at that age is a good thing for the Rangers for years to come.
Furthermore, while adding Dorofeyev solved a need, additional help was still needed at the forward spot. Even though the free agency class wasn’t the strongest, New York added Oliver Bjorkstrand on an affordable one-year deal.
While things got quiet for a little while, the Rangers recently added another top nine caliber forward in Eeli Tolvanen to a one-year-deal. As a good two-way player, Tolvanen filled what appeared to be the final need for the team. Now, where he will fit in will be the question.
Projecting Tolvanen’s Role
Due to all of the new faces that have arrived in New York, head coach Mike Sullivan is going to have his work cut out for him in September figuring out lineups.
In terms of roster battles, there figures to be one for the sixth spot on the blueline. Also, who is manning the wing on the fourth line has yet to be set. For Tolvanen, his projected role is likely going to be on the third line, and he will be a nice middle six winger for the Rangers.
While it might have been a bit of a down year for the winger last season with the Seattle Kraken, he has been a pretty consistent goal scorer prior to that, and there is reason to believe he will bounce back.
Furthermore, while his offensive game is solid for a third-line player, he is also not afraid to get physical as a good hitter and put his body on the line to block shots as well.
Overall, as he likely slides to the right wing spot for the third line, the Rangers should be pleased with the caliber of player they are getting at the number they got him for.