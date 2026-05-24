Projecting Next Contract for NY Rangers' Defenseman Braden Schneider
With the offseason getting closer as the Stanley Cup Playoffs continue, the New York Rangers have an important summer ahead of them.
The Rangers will be entering the offseason this year with some high expectations following a disappointing campaign once again. New York finished with the worst record in the Eastern Conference, and it is safe to say that the retooling hasn’t gone well so far.
However, as the team tries to get younger, this offseason will present them with the opportunity to improve. The Rangers will be entering the summer with about $26 million in cap space, and that should set them up well to be major players in both free agency and on the trade market.
Furthermore, the team has two picks in the first round of the NHL Draft and is primed to add some young impact players, especially with their first pick being fifth overall. While New York will be looking for some external upgrades, they will also be hoping that some of their young players continue to develop.
One young player who played a significant role for the team is defenseman Braden Schneider. However, despite being young, he is a restricted free agent and could be a prime trade candidate due to the likely strong payday he is going to receive.
Schneider Set for Nice Payday
At just 24 years old, Schneider will be a restricted free agent this summer, and he very well could be a player that New York looks to move. Due to the team still having Adam Fox in his prime, spending big on the right side of the defense for a second-line player doesn’t make much sense for the Rangers.
This season, Schneider totaled 18 points with two goals and 16 assists. While the offensive numbers don’t jump off the page, he is a strong defenseman and is going to be an appealing young option for teams this summer.
However, with needs in the scoring department and on the left side of their defense, it seems like the two sides could be parting ways. At 24 years old, Schneider is projected by AFPAnalytics to get a six-year, $36 million deal this offseason. That is a substantial contract for the young defenseman, and one that likely wouldn’t be overly appealing for the Rangers to dish out.
Even though they are a team trying to get younger, Schneider might not be the best fit for their plans.