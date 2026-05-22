Why Brady Tkachuk is Great Trade Target for NY Rangers
The New York Rangers are heading into an important offseason, and the team can go in a couple of different directions. With a retool still ongoing, it will be interesting to see what the plan of attack is going to be.
With two picks in the first round of the NHL Draft, the Rangers are going to be in a strong position to add to their prospect pool. While they might not have had the most luck over the last decade drafting in the lottery, they will be hoping to change that.
Even though it seems like the team should be looking to add some young talent with their two first-round picks, there is always the possibility that they could use one or both in a trade package as well.
New York will have a ton of cap space to use this summer, but the free agent pool is lacking star forwards. Alex Tuch of the Buffalo Sabres is going to be the top option at the forward spot and makes a lot of sense for the Rangers. However, they are going to likely need more than just him if they really want to make some noise next season.
One potential trade option for the team this summer could be Ottawa Senators star forward Brady Tkachuk.
Why Brady Tkachuk Could Be a Game-Changer
Due to some uncertainties about his future with the Senators, Tkachuk could be available, and if that proves to be the case, he could be a fantastic player for New York to target.
This season, he helped the Senators get into the playoffs and had a strong campaign. Overall, he totaled 59 points with 22 goals and 37 assists in 60 games played. However, he saw his minutes decrease significantly this season, which has been an interesting topic.
When healthy, he is a very capable 30-goal scorer, achieving that mark three times already in his career. Furthermore, even though it feels like he has been around for a while, he is still just 26 years old.
With a desire to get younger and add some star power, Tkachuk would fill both of those needs. He is a proven first-line forward in the league and would be an excellent addition. While the price tag would likely be high, he, along with some additions in free agency, could really turn things around quickly for New York. However, it will ultimately come down to whether or not he is made available.