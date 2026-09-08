Pros and Cons of NY Rangers Signing Eeli Tolvanen
The New York Rangers are getting set for the start of the season at the end of the month, and they will be hoping that it is a much better campaign than last year.
Coming off a terrible season, the Rangers were a very aggressive team this summer to try and improve. New York had no shortage of areas to improve with the last-place finish in the Eastern Conference.
Between free agency, the NHL Draft, and the trade market, the Rangers were really busy, and this is a different-looking team. New York has seemingly addressed a lot of their needs, and the team should be significantly better.
Recently, the team got what figured to be the last need with the signing of Eeli Tolvanen. Adding another forward for the top nine was something that many expected to happen, and they will hope that he is the guy for the role.
Now, as the season gets closer, here are some of the pros and cons when it comes to the signing.
Pros
Even though the deal might have come late and just before the start of training camp, Tolvanen could be exactly what the team needs. The 27-year-old is a strong two-way player who can put the puck in the net and is also not afraid to put his body on the line on the defensive end.
Last season with the Kraken, the numbers might not have been great on a team that really struggled, but he has been a good two-way player throughout his career.
With Tolvanen signing a one-year, $1.5 million deal, the Rangers are getting a really affordable option for a player who could score 15 goals and play good defense. As the likely right-winger on the third line, this signing looks like a strong one.
Cons
With it being a one-year, $1.5 million deal, there isn’t a lot of risk that the Rangers are taking with this signing. However, with him being in a top nine role, the biggest potential con for New York might be that he isn’t able to produce to the level that they need.
Overall, there is a lot more to like about the signing of Tolvanen than there is not to like. This was a low-risk signing for the team, and with him slated to be in the middle six on the right wing, New York will be hoping he is a good addition.