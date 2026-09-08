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Pros and Cons of NY Rangers Signing Eeli Tolvanen

Here are some pros and cons for the New York Rangers signing Eeli Tolvanen

Nick Ziegler

Apr 6, 2026; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Seattle Kraken right wing Eeli Tolvanen (20) puck juggles before a game against the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-Imagn Images
Apr 6, 2026; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Seattle Kraken right wing Eeli Tolvanen (20) puck juggles before a game against the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-Imagn Images / IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
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The New York Rangers are getting set for the start of the season at the end of the month, and they will be hoping that it is a much better campaign than last year. 

Coming off a terrible season, the Rangers were a very aggressive team this summer to try and improve. New York had no shortage of areas to improve with the last-place finish in the Eastern Conference. 

Between free agency, the NHL Draft, and the trade market, the Rangers were really busy, and this is a different-looking team. New York has seemingly addressed a lot of their needs, and the team should be significantly better. 

Recently, the team got what figured to be the last need with the signing of Eeli Tolvanen. Adding another forward for the top nine was something that many expected to happen, and they will hope that he is the guy for the role. 

Now, as the season gets closer, here are some of the pros and cons when it comes to the signing. 

Pros

Seattle Kraken right wing Eeli Tolvanen
Mar 4, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken right wing Eeli Tolvanen (20) moves the puck during the second period against the St. Louis Blues at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images / IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even though the deal might have come late and just before the start of training camp, Tolvanen could be exactly what the team needs. The 27-year-old is a strong two-way player who can put the puck in the net and is also not afraid to put his body on the line on the defensive end. 

Last season with the Kraken, the numbers might not have been great on a team that really struggled, but he has been a good two-way player throughout his career. 

With Tolvanen signing a one-year, $1.5 million deal, the Rangers are getting a really affordable option for a player who could score 15 goals and play good defense. As the likely right-winger on the third line, this signing looks like a strong one.

Cons

With it being a one-year, $1.5 million deal, there isn’t a lot of risk that the Rangers are taking with this signing. However, with him being in a top nine role, the biggest potential con for New York might be that he isn’t able to produce to the level that they need. 

Overall, there is a lot more to like about the signing of Tolvanen than there is not to like. This was a low-risk signing for the team, and with him slated to be in the middle six on the right wing, New York will be hoping he is a good addition. 

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Nick Ziegler
NICK ZIEGLER

Nick Ziegler is an alumnus of the Connecticut School of Broadcasting. He has been working in sports media covering the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL for nearly a decade with various publications online. He is currently the publisher for the New York Rangers On SI Site. With his free time, Nick enjoys being at the Jersey Shore with his wife, daughter, and their golden retriever. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @NickZiegler20

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