Rangers ‘Could Be a Logical Fit’ for Sabres Defensemen in Trade
The New York Rangers have a few clear needs on the roster that they would love to address this offseason.
Arguably, the most glaring is the need for a top-six forward, someone who can help drive and elevate the offense to another level. Options are limited in free agency, with Alex Tuch likely being the No. 1 option.
He would certainly be a solid addition, scoring at least 22 goals in four consecutive seasons. In three of those four years, he reached 33 goals scored. Naturally, that is a player the Sabres would love to keep, and they have attempted to reach a long-term extension.
Nothing has come to fruition yet, and their salary cap situation creates some challenges. That is where the Rangers could look to strike; if they cannot poach Tuch in free agency, they can help facilitate a trade so that Buffalo can clear the cap space necessary to re-sign the forward.
Rangers make for logical trade partner with Sabres
Another need New York has is at the blueline, with a glaring hole when it comes to left-handed defensemen. That is an area that the Sabres have a surplus in, which could make for ideal trade partners.
If Buffalo wants to open up cap space to retain Tuch, Zach Benson and Peyton Krebs, trading from a position of strength, their left-handed defensemen could be an avenue to explore. And that is a situation the Rangers should be looking to take full advantage of.
Norris Trophy finalist Rasmus Dahlin isn’t going anywhere, but Bowen Byram and Owen Power could be dangled in trade talks to clear some cap space.
“The Rangers have a huge need for LHD and could be a logical fit if Byram or former No. 1 overall pick Owen Power, who has five years remaining at an $8.35 million cap hit, becomes available,” wrote Vincent Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic (subscription required).
Bryam is under contract through the 2026-27 season, and Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic has discussed the possibility of him testing free agency, Mercogliano added. That further complicates things from a salary cap perspective for the Sabres.
Turning only 25 years old in June, Byram could be a long-term building block at a position of need for New York.
Power won’t be 24 years old until November, providing the Ranger with another potential long-term building block on the blueline. Locked into a long-term deal, he is likely the one New York would prefer to target since there is more certainty with his future.
While Chris Drury would certainly prefer not to give away too many assets in trades this offseason, given the state of the roster, a trade with Buffalo would make a lot of sense. There is a sticky salary cap situation developing for the Sabres that New York would be smart to take full advantage of.
Trading for either of the defensemen is a nice alternative if they cannot get Tuch in free agency.