NY Rangers' Dylan Garand Proves He Belongs in NHL

With three games now in the books for the New York Rangers, they have to feel good about having a 2-1 record, which included winning both games on their back-to-back.

Playing three games in four days and also being on a back-to-back at this stage of the season is certainly not easy. At times, the Rangers did look a bit tired and flat in this game, but credit to the team for getting out to a lead early and never looking back.

The power play for New York continues to be impressive, and in this game it was the second unit that actually helped them get the lead. However, the big story in their win was the play of Dylan Garand.

Garand is a player that many believe deserves to be in the NHL and should be the backup goalie. In a shutout win on Friday night, he proved many people right.

Garand Proves He Belongs

Apr 15, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; New York Rangers left wing Will Cuylle (50) congratulates goaltender Dylan Garand (33) after beating the Tampa Bay Lightning at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There was no shortage of frustration, when the Rangers traded for Joonas Korpisalo during the offseason, which sent a clear signal about what the plan for Garand was likely going to be.

Furthermore, while there was a competition, it seemed right from the start that it was clearly going to be Korpisalo entering the season as the backup. While there was talk about the team carrying three goalies, they ultimately put Garand on waivers, and he fortunately cleared.

Even though he surely wants to be in the NHL, Garand kept his head up, and an opportunity came up quickly. With a lot of uncertainty about the injury situation for Korpisalo, he is listed as week-to-week, meaning Garand will get some chances.

On Friday night, the 24-year-old was extremely impressive. Garand faced 22 shots and was a perfect 22-for-22 in saves. With it being just his fourth NHL game, the young goalie continues to impress and look like he belongs.

There are many who believe that he can be the backup to Igor Shesterkin, and games like Friday night certainly make that case. New York should be happy that he cleared waivers, as he has already made an impact for the Rangers this year.

With likely some more opportunities before Korpisalo is back, it will be interesting to see how he continues to perform and what the plan going forward will be.

Next up for the Rangers, they will be back at home facing the Utah Mammoth on Sunday night.