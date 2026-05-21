Reunion With Free Agent Goalie Could Make Sense for NY Rangers
The New York Rangers are getting closer to the start of free agency, and with numerous areas of need, it will be interesting to see how the team tries to attack it.
Coming off one of the worst seasons for the franchise in recent memory, the Rangers have a plethora of work to do this summer. New York came in last place in the Eastern Conference this season, and the struggles made it look like this was a team closer to a rebuild than a retool.
For the last year and a half, the Rangers have been trying to move some of the veteran talent on the team to get a bit younger and recoup some assets. However, New York has been hesitant to go all-in on a rebuild, and they are instead trying to find a challenging balance.
With a couple of first-round picks and a lot of cap space, the possibilities are endless for the Rangers this year. That should create some optimism, but how they are able to pull it off will be key.
One position that they might need to fill is in the net behind Igor Shesterkin. While Dylan Garand has flashed some encouraging signs, he has limited experience, and getting a veteran in free agency might still be in the cards.
Reunion With Cam Talbot Could Make Sense
While Garand performed well for the team this season, it was a bit surprising to see him not get more playing time to truly tell whether or not he would be ready to be the backup. Furthermore, after the season, the team didn’t commit to him as the backup for next year, leaving it as an opening that could be needed to be filled.
It has been over a decade, but a reunion with former goalie Cam Talbot could make sense for New York. The 38-year-old started his career with the Rangers way back during the 2013-14 season, and after two years with the team, went to the Edmonton Oilers.
This could be a bit of a full-circle moment for both sides this offseason, with Talbot being a viable option to back up Shesterkin. With the Detroit Red Wings in the backup role last season, he totaled a (12-9) record, 3.19 GAA, and .883 save percentage.
While Talbot isn’t a starter at this stage in his career, he could still be a valuable backup in the league. If New York deems Garand isn’t ready, Talbot would be a nice choice to be the backup.