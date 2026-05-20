Top Free Agency Prize Is Not Strong Fit for NY Rangers
With free agency quickly approaching for the New York Rangers, there are going to be a number of potential targets for them to pursue this summer. However, not all will make sense for the team.
Coming off a poor campaign this season, the Rangers are a franchise that is going to have a desire to improve. New York certainly can’t be pleased with missing the playoffs for the last two years, and snapping that streak should be the goal.
As the Rangers seek to improve, there are a couple of notable areas of need for the team. Improving their scoring on the top six should be one of the top priorities, even if the team did see some improvements in that area after the Olympic break.
Furthermore, help on the blue line, especially on the left side, seems like a good area to get some help in as well. With a plethora of options set to become available in free agency, one option that might not make the most sense for the Rangers is arguably going to be the top player on the market.
New York Doesn’t Need to Pursue Darren Raddysh
Even though the veteran defenseman might be the best player available this summer, the Rangers likely won’t be pursuing him despite their need to improve. Raddysh is coming off an amazing year with the Tampa Bay Lightning, totaling 70 points with 22 goals and 48 assists, which were career-highs in all three categories.
Something certainly clicked for the defenseman this campaign, with him nearly doubling his previous career high in points and blowing away his previous career-high of six goals in a season.
While a 22-goal scoring defenseman is going to garner a lot of attention in free agency, with him playing on the right side, he doesn’t make for a very good fit along with Adam Fox.
Even though he missed some time this year, Fox proved that he is still one of the best defensemen in the game when healthy. While their playing styles might be a bit different, it wouldn’t be the best allocation of assets for the Rangers to pursue Raddysh.
New York is certainly a team that is going to be looking to improve this summer, but spending big on a defenseman like Raddysh seems unlikely. However, with a need for another puck-mover and a left-handed player on the blue line, it wouldn’t be surprising if they addressed that need with a more affordable free agent.