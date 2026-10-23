Road Woes Continue for NY Rangers Despite Massive Game from Adam Fox

Coming off a great game at home on Monday against the Anaheim Ducks, the New York Rangers headed up north for an Original Six showdown with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Compared to how well they have played at home so far, the Rangers haven’t seen the same level of success on the road this season. Scoring has been an issue away from home, but perhaps that narrative will start to change.

In the first period, it was the Maple Leafs who got on the board first and fairly quickly. A bit of a breakdown on defense and while changing lines resulted in a great look for Easton Cowan.

It looked like it was going to be another bad performance for the team on the road, but the Rangers answered back nicely. Mika Zibanejad would be able to score his third goal of the season shortly after to even things up. However, that lead didn’t last long with Teddy Blueger scoring his first of the season.

In the second period, the offenses continued to shine in this one. The Rangers would see Oliver Bjorkstrand score his third goal in the last two games and his fifth of the season. The free agent signing for New York has been a great addition and has provided a lot for them offensively.

Bjorkstrand after scoring his fifth of the season is second on the Rangers in scoring behind only Alexis Lafreniere.



What a great signing he has been so far #NYR — Nick Ziegler (@NickZiegler20) October 23, 2026

Furthermore, it would then be Tye Kartye who would score his third of the season on a tip. On the goal, it was once again Adam Fox who recorded the assist. With the assist on the Kartye goal, it was his third of the game.

Unfortunately, the lead for the Rangers didn't last long. Brandon Duhaime would score his first of the season as well. After taking a penalty late, it would be Kirill Marchenko who scored his sixth of the season to once again give the Maple Leafs the lead. The penalty kill has been great for New York this season, but this goal was an avoidable one.

At the midway point of the third period, it was the Rangers who went to the power play. Unfortauntely for New York, the ran into the best penalty kill unit in the league and couldn't generate much.

With just over five minutes to play, it would be Alexis Lafreniere who was able to tie it up once more. On a shot from the blueline, the talented winger was able to score his eighth of the season on a clutch shot. On the assist, it was none other than Fox getting his fourth assist of the game.

As the Rangers were waiting with a delayed penalty with less than a minute to go, the Maple Leafs didn't wait to go on power play and it was Troy Stecher who scored his first goal of the season. With the third member of Toronto scoring their first goal of the season, New York lost yet another road game.

Next up for the Rangers will be another road game against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday night.