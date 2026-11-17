The New York Rangers were able to secure a big win at home against the Montreal Canadiens, and in the win, there were some positive takeaways from the game.

Coming off a successful road trip, the Rangers were back in action against a very talented Canadiens team. Overall, this was an impressive performance by New York and one of the best of the season.

The team dominated play for most of the game, and Joonas Korpisalo came through with some big saves late to secure the win. New York is now 13-8-1 on the year, and they have been able to overcome some injuries.

Depth was an issue for the team last year, but this season players are stepping up, and the depth of the organization has been much better. Dylan Garand has stepped up in the absence of Igor Shesterkin, but he hasn’t been the only player to make the most of his opportunity.

Recently, with Sean Durzi out of the lineup for an extended period of time now, it has been Scott Morrow getting the chance. The young defenseman of the Rangers was able to score his first goal of the season on Monday night, and his play since being inserted into the lineup has been impressive.

Morrow Has Earned a Spot

Nov 16, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Scott Morrow (60) celebrates his goal against the Montreal Canadiens during the third period at Madison Square Garden. The goal was his first as a member of the Rangers. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During the offseason, improving the play of the blueline was a major goal for the Rangers. Right after the season, both Chris Drury and Mike Sullivan spoke about this, and it was a clear priority this summer.

Starting in the NHL Draft, the Rangers selected Alberts Smits with the fifth overall pick, and they drafted a lot of blueliners to improve the prospect pool at the position.

Furthermore, the team also added Marcus Pettersson and Durzi in two separate trades this summer. So far, the decision to do so has paid dividends for the group, and even though Smits and Durzi are both out, the defensive group hasn’t suffered.

In the case of Morrow specifically, he has been excellent with the opportunity that has been presented to him. The young defenseman scoring his first goal of the year was well-deserved and is something that he earned with his strong play.

Now, Durzi is eventually going to be coming back, and that will result in some tough roster decisions for the Rangers. Morrow has certainly played well enough to deserve a permanent spot in the lineup, but whether or not that comes to fruition remains to be seen. However, regardless of whether or not he has solidified his spot, his play has helped the Rangers win games.