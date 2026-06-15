Talented Center Would Be Fantastic Fit for NY Rangers in NHL Draft
With the NHL Draft just a couple of weeks away now for the New York Rangers, the team will be hoping to make some meaningful additions with their two first-round picks.
Coming off a bad season, the Rangers are continuing to try to retool their roster, and the draft is going to be important for them. New York has not done well in the last 10 years of drafting in the lottery, and they will be seeking to change that narrative.
While the Rangers would have liked to get a higher pick with the third-worst record in the league, the fifth selection should still land them a good player. As expected, with the team not doing well, there are a lot of needs that they will try to address. When it comes to the draft, it should be a best player available mindset with the fifth pick. However, New York does have another pick later in the first round that will be important as well.
Even though there will be some talk about potentially moving the 26th pick to try to land talent in a trade, it would behoove them to use it and continue to restock their prospect pool. They will certainly have a lot of options at 26 to choose from, but one player could be an excellent fit.
Hannah Stuart of Bleacher Report recently wrote about one prospect who would be a perfect fit for the Rangers in the NHL Draft, being center Alexander Command.
Command Would Fill Need
While a lot will depend on what the Rangers do with the fifth overall pick, it seems likely that it will be a defenseman being selected as of now. New York would love to get one of the top three forwards in the draft, but that seems unlikely.
If they do take a defenseman at five, going with a forward with the 26th overall pick seems like it would be a certainty. The Rangers got this pick in the K’Andre Miller trade, and the team will be hoping to add some more young talent.
Command has some excellent size at the position and would be a good player to target. While he might not develop into a star, being a player that projects as a middle-six center is good value at 26.
With help being needed up the middle for the Rangers, New York going with Command at 26 makes a lot of sense.