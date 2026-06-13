Why the NY Rangers Making a Splash This Offseason Feels Unlikely
With the start of the offseason nearly here for the New York Rangers, the team will be hoping to improve following a last-place finish in the Eastern Conference.
For the last two years, the Rangers have missed the playoffs, and the team has been struggling during their retool. Finding a balance between trying to contend and getting young is not easy, and New York has a lot of work to do this summer.
While they do have a plethora of cap space, the free agency class is lacking star power this year. The Rangers could really use some help in their top six, but that will be easier said than done.
With the salary cap going up this year, there is going to be a lot of money thrown around at players, and some will be overpaid. While a player like Alex Tuch fills a few needs for the Rangers, spending $10 million a year on him long-term might not be the best course of action for New York. Even though the team might not want to admit it publicly, it appears that they are rebuilding.
Chris Drury stated that the team isn’t rebuilding, but that might not really be the case. Even though he wants to make a big splash this offseason, pulling that off might not be possible.
Making a Splash Seems Unlikely
With the free agency class lacking, how the Rangers could go about making a big splash is hard to identify right now. New York could go to the trade market as players become available, but moving young assets might not be the best move.
Young talent is a thing that the team is lacking, and moving who they do have with no guarantee that adding an impact player would be enough is risky. While they would love to make the most out of the prime years of Igor Shestkerkin and Adam Fox, being a contender next year doesn’t seem overly realistic at this point.
For Drury, another year of missing the postseason could result in him losing his job. He will certainly be looking to be aggressive, but in doing so, he has to keep an eye on the future for the team as well.
Overall, while they would love to make a splash and get a lot better, it is going to be a challenge as of now. With Drury’s job potentially on the line, it will be interesting to see how they handle this summer.