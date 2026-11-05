The NY Rangers Most Underappreciated Offensive Weapon

The future success of the New York Rangers largely depends on the success of the offensive development among their prospect pool.

For the NHL, by no means is that a new concept. However, the Rangers stand out amongst the League crowd through their success in developing a talented group of budding wingers.

In a recent article from The Athletic (subscription required), the publication noted that Will Cuylle, Alexis Lafrenière, Gabe Perreault and Tye Kartye are all distinguished examples of young wingers who have seen success throughout their development with the New York franchise.

Let's take a look at each, going a little in depth about each player:

Will Cuylle

Oct 11, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers left wing Will Cuylle (50) reacts after scoring a goal in the third period against the Vancouver Canucks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Cuylle has recently been moved to center by Head Coach Mike Sullivan, he quickly excelled — showcasing his versatility.

Only 24-years-old, Cuylle hit the 20-goal mark for the first time in 2024-25 and hasn't looked back since. Normally a left wing, Cuylle stands at 6-foot-3 and already has 113 points, with 57 goals and 56 assists to his name.

He very much deserves the quality looks he receives, and Cuylle, holding his own in his 18-plus minutes of ice time debuting in his new role, shows there could be much in store for his future.

Per SNY.TV, Cuylle recently said he felt like he was up to his usual game after his first few shifts.

“I was excited, obviously a challenge for me,” Cuylle had said following the 3-1 win over the St. Louis Blues. “Kind of felt a little nervous before the game, but after the first couple of shifts settled in and felt like myself out there.”

Alexis Lafrenière

Lafreniere is second on the team in points with 16, but also currently leads the Rangers in scoring with nine goals. He has established himself as a top-line winger (at only 25) and has rounded out his game quite well on both sides of the ice.

Gabe Perreault

Ah yes, it's hard to talk about the Rangers franchise's future without mentioning Perreault.

Perrault was drafted by the Rangers and came from the esteemed Boston College. The right winger, 21 years old, was drafted No. 23 overall and now has a max speed of 22.38 mph, which ranks in the 78th percentile league-wide, per NHL Edge.

Apr 4, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers right wing Gabe Perreault (94) warms up before the first period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Many fans were disappointed in the decision to keep him down with the Hartford Wolf Pack for as long as he was, but Perreault has firmly earned his spot on the Rangers roster and has already posted seven points on the season so far.

Tye Kartye

As Vincent Z. Mercogliano noted, Kartye deserves his looks amongst this group due to his sneaky offensive style of play and having already earned 25 points for the Blueshirts since having been claimed off waivers from the Seattle Kraken in Feburary 2026.

In short — when it comes to having talent amongst their younger guys on the wing, there is little to no concern for the Rangers. Especially when it comes to these four, all of whom easily look to become impactful top-nine forwards in the near future.