Tye Kartye Has Earned New Opportunity With NY Rangers

The New York Rangers have spent nearly a week getting to reset and regroup between scheduled games.

In their last time on the ice, the Rangers lost to the Los Angeles Kings, 6-3. A lot of attention was put on the goalie situation, with James Reimer in a tough spot. He made the start but lasted one period before being pulled in favor of Dylan Garand.

That has been a topic of discussion, along with the defensive structure, over the last few days, with the team being off since Oct. 26. New York is getting back on the ice on Nov. 1, and they will assuredly look different with head coach Mike Sullivan looking to find more success defensively.

That could mean shaking up lines, which their practices have revealed as much. One of the biggest changes involves Tye Kartye, who has played incredibly well all season.

Tye Kartye set for first power play opportunity with Rangers

Oct 26, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers left wing Tye Kartye (24) skates across the blue line against the Los Angeles Kings during the third period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After starting on the fourth line with Joe Veleno at center and Matt Rempe and Jaroslav Chmelar on the right wing, Kartye has been elevated to the No. 2 line alongside J.T. Miller. The winger has responded with spirited play, as his hard-nosed style fits incredibly well alongside the scrappy Miller.

Kartye has recorded 10 points thus far, which is tied with Miller for fourth on the team. He has scored four goals and handed out six assists. What makes it all the more impressive is that all of that production has come during even-strength play.

To this point, Kartye hasn’t been involved on the power play, with his special teams usage coming on the penalty kill. However, that is going to change as early as the team’s return to the ice against the Edmonton Oilers on Nov. 1.

As shared by Vince Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic on X, Kartye is now part of the second power-play unit. He will be skating alongside Sean Durzi, Oliver Bjorkstrand, Will Cuylle and Gabe Perreault.

PP1 looks like the same: Fox, Zibanejad, Miller, Dorofeyev and Lafrenière



PP2: Durzi, Bjorkstrand, Kartye, Cuylle and Perreault#NYR — Vince Z. Mercogliano (@vzmercogliano) October 30, 2026

This is an incredibly impressive achievement for Kartye, going from the fourth line to begin the season to a top-six spot that includes a role on the power play unit. It will certainly be interesting to see how long he can keep this level of production up.

Of course, while he is playing so well, it makes sense for Sullivan to ride the hot hand. He may not have the offensive upside someone such as Pavel Dorofeyev possesses, but Kartye plays in a way that fits perfectly into the style and scheme that Sullivan has constructed.

Moving him back down the line in the future is certainly possible, especially as Sullivan continues to seek out production up and down the lineup, but for now, Kartye has earned the expanded role he is set to receive.