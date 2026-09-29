Third Line for NY Rangers Has Massive Upside This Season

The New York Rangers are getting set for the start of the season on Tuesday, and with their roster set for Opening Night, they will be hoping to get things going on a positive note.

Coming off their last-place finish in the Eastern Conference and what was a slow start to the season that they were never able to bounce back from, the Rangers appear to be a much better group this coming year.

New York worked very hard on the trade market, in free agency, and during the NHL Draft to improve. They were able to bring in players that are going to contribute in all of those areas, and they should be a much-improved team.

However, with the team moving three first-round picks this summer, the pressure to succeed will be on. If the Rangers were to struggle, that could be a major problem for the team long-term.

While there is a lot to like about the team coming into the year, one spot that could really shine is the third line. This is a talented group with the improved depth of the team, and they could be the difference for them this year.

3rd Line Has Massive Upside

Apr 5, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center Noah Laba (42) skates against the Washington Capitals during the first period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the lines coming together for the Rangers, the third line is going to be a very interesting one to keep an eye on. With the top six consisting of Mika Zibanejad, J.T. Miller, Pavel Dorofeyev, Gabe Perreault, Oliver Bjorkstrand, and Alexis Lafreniere, the third line will feature some good talent as well.

Up the middle, it is going to be the young Noah Laba who will be tasked with playing center. Alongside him is Will Cuylle and Eeli Tolvanen. Cuylle has been with the team for the past couple of years, and with 20 goals in each of the last two seasons, he is a player to keep an eye on as a potential breakout star.

The 24-year-old brings it on both ends of the ice, and the ability to be physical makes him a very unique talent. After getting time in the top six last year, the move back to the third line could really benefit him, and a breakout season is certainly a possibility.

Furthermore, with Laba also being a young player that the team is hoping can take a step forward, these two can build off each other. Also, while it was a late signing, bringing in Eeli Tolvanen filled a need on this line and makes it a talented group.

Overall, this is a group that highlights the depth and the talent of the Rangers coming into the year. If Cuylle can elevate to a 25-goal scorer, the third line could really be special.