The New York Rangers have gotten off to a strong start to the season, and as they now are in the second quarter of the year, their identity is starting to take shape.

Even though the Rangers lost Igor Shesterkin at the very beginning of the season, the team has found a way to remain over the .500 mark and would be in the playoffs if they started today.

While New York might not have their star goalie, they are a team that added a lot of new talent over the summer and have seen some of their young players develop as well.

The Rangers might not be a Stanley Cup contender right now, but they do appear like they can make the playoffs, and that would be a great turnaround compared to the last-place finish from the 2025-26 campaign.

One of the reasons for the success of the team has been the play of their second line and two players in particular.

J.T. Miller and Tye Kartye Have Built Great Chemistry

Mar 27, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Matthew Robertson (29) celebrates his goal against the Chicago Blackhawks with left wing Tye Kartye (24) and left wing J.T. Miller (8) during the second period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the lines have been shaken up a bit through the first quarter of the season, one of the more consistent groups for Mike Sullivan has been whoever is on the second line.

It wasn’t the year that Miller or the team wanted during the 2025-26 campaign, but he has been significantly better so far this year. In 22 games so far, he has totaled three goals and 14 assists.

Last season, he finished the year with 53 points in 67 games, and his point production pace is much better. Furthermore, the biggest difference for him is his plus-minus.

Miller was a -30 last year, and with him at +1 right now, there is a clear improvement in his game. The captain of the Rangers has seemingly had a bit of an infectious play on both ends of the ice with players on his line, and he and Tye Kartye have really gelled well together.

In 22 games, Kartye has totaled seven goals and seven assists. Like Miller, he also has a positive plus-minus at +2.

With the recent injury to Oliver Bjorkstrand, the Rangers will be shaking up their lines a bit. Pavel Dorofeyev is also out, but the hope is that he will be returning soon.

Sullivan is seemingly going to be keeping Miller and Kartye together, but whoever he plugs in next to them plays well. This could still be a bit of a revolving door, but there is no denying the success of the second line and these two forwards this year.