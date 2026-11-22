The New York Rangers are getting set for a matchup on Sunday against the Carolina Hurricanes. Just as the Rangers seemingly are heating up a bit, they saw yet another key player go down with an injury.

In their last six games, New York is an impressive 6-1, with that one loss coming against the Edmonton Oilers on the road. Considering the Oilers are one of the best teams in the league with the best player in the NHL, it’s an understandable one.

However, with their recent success, the Rangers have propelled themselves into being a true playoff contender and are currently third in the Metropolitan Division. Getting back into the playoffs was certainly the goal for the team after a busy offseason, and as of now, they are in the mix.

Unfortunately, the team announced on Saturday that after being placed on the injured reserve, forward Oliver Bjorkstrand is going to be out 2-3 months, and that leaves a major void in the lineup for New York. Bjorkstrand has been a versatile player for the Rangers, and the team will need some players to step up.

Here are three players who will need to step up with Bjorkstrand out.

Will Cuylle

Nov 16, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers left wing Will Cuylle (50) celebrates his short handed goal against the Montreal Canadiens during the second period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Bjorkstrand out of the lineup, the second line does have an opening, and for now it looks like it’s going to be Cuylle joining J.T. Miller and Tye Kartye. This line has arguably been the best for the Rangers throughout the season, and with Cuylle joining these two, they will continue to have a nice balance on both ends of the ice.

Cuylle is a bit of a grinder, but has a lot of speed and skill to go with his game. So far this season, he has totaled six goals and five assists, and is coming off a two-goal game against the Montreal Canadiens.

The second line has been a very good one all season, and if Cuylle is going to be staying on it, they will need him to produce.

Jaroslav Chmelař

Nov 13, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks defenseman Cameron Crotty (51) stick checks New York Rangers forward Jaroslav Chmelar (49) in the third period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even though he might not have played in every game for the Rangers this season, Chmelar is going to be seeing his role increase. Due to the injury to Bjorkstrand, it could very well be him on the third line.

The return of Pavel Dorofeyev at some point could shake things back up in the middle six, but if he remains out as well with Bjorkstrand, someone is going to have to come up and play on the wing for the third line.

Chmelar might be a fourth line player, but he’s got some good speed and skill, and it will be interesting to see how he performs if he’s asked to do more on the third line.

Noah Laba

Nov 16, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center Noah Laba (42) fights for the puck against Montreal Canadiens defenseman Adam Engstrom (42) during the first period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One player who has been a bit of a disappointment for the team so far this year is their third-line center. Laba came into the year with some high expectations to hopefully take a step forward.

The center position is one of the most important on the ice, and the Rangers are hopeful that Laba is going to be a piece for the team moving forward. However, he has totaled just six assists so far this year and has yet to be able to find the back of the net.

With Bjorkstrand out, the Rangers are going to need some players to score, and Laba is a logical choice to do so.