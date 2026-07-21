This Revamped Group Will Be Strength of NY Rangers Next Season
The New York Rangers had a very busy offseason, and on paper, this appears to be a team that is going to be much improved.
Coming off a disappointing campaign last year in which they finished in last place in the Eastern Conference, the franchise is motivated to be much better and contend for a playoff spot.
While getting younger was also a goal, the Rangers being able to balance these two objectives was not easy. However, credit should go to Chris Drury and the front office for getting the job done this summer.
New York still might look to make a move or two, but the current roster should be close to what they head into the season with. With a plethora of new faces, there will be a lot of work to do for Mike Sullivan when it comes to how the lines will look.
However, the head coach of the Rangers should be able to lean on what is a much-improved group for his defense.
Blueline Should Be a Strength
One of the reasons for some of the struggles for New York last year was the injury to Adam Fox. On both ends of the ice, not having one of the best players in the league at his position made a negative impact on the team.
However, when healthy, Fox was nearly a point-per-game player for the Rangers last season. With both him and Vladislav Gavrikov together on the first-pair, New York has one of the best duos in the league in that area.
Furthermore, one of the main areas that the team addressed and improved was their second-pair. Heading into the season, it appears like it will be Sean Durzi and Marcus Pettersson.
Both of these players were acquired via trades this summer, and expectations will be high for this duo. Sullivan wanted to get better players on the blueline, and the addition of these two will help immensely.
Also, with a new pairing for the second group, it will be Braden Schneider moving down to the third pair as of now. Even though he struggled last year, his being a third-pair defenseman should set him up for success.
Who will be his playing partner will certainly be something to keep an eye on. Fifth overall pick Alberts Smits is going to get a look during training camp, and if he performs well, it could be these two together.
Overall, while the situation with Schneider could change if he is moved, this group appears to be a great strength for the Rangers heading into the campaign. With an improved offense and what could be a great defense, there is a lot to like about New York’s outlook.