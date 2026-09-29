Three Final Bold Predictions for Key NY Rangers Players

The New York Rangers are getting set for the start of the 2026-27 campaign against the Boston Bruins on Tuesday night. Following a tough season last year, they will be looking to get off to a much better start this time around.

Following a very busy summer, the new-look Rangers will be on the ice against the Bruins on Tuesday. New York was a very aggressive team this offseason and made a lot of improvements for the roster.

While some of the moves of late have been geared toward the future, the team has improved quite a bit for this coming season. After missing the playoffs for two straight years which included a last place finish last year, improving was needed.

Now, while going from last place to being a playoff contender is not an easy task, it is one that the team will be seeking to accomplish.

Here are three final predictions with the puck set to drop for the Rangers on Tuesday night.

Perreault Firmly Establishes Him as Top Six Player

Sep 24, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers right wing Gabe Perreault (94) takes warmups prior to the game against the New Jersey Devils at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In terms of young players that the team is hoping will take a step forward this coming season, Gabe Perreault tops the list. The former first round pick started to shine at the end of last year when he got moved up to the first line.

During the last 23 games of the season, he was able to total 19 points with nine goals and 10 assists. This was a big step in the right direction for the young winger, but the sample size was still small.

If Perreault can sustain what he was able to do toward the end of last season for an entire year, the Rangers will be in great shape.

Lafreniere Has Career-Year

Apr 5, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers left wing Alexis Lafreniere (13) skates against the Washington Capitals during the second period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Like the success of Perreault last year, his linemate at the end of the season, Alexis Lafreniere, also performed really well. The former first overall pick had one of the best stretches of his career playing with Perreault and Mika Zibanejad, while establishing himself on the first power play as well.

At just 24 years old, Lafreniere might have shown at the end of last year the player that he can become in this league. While he has a lot of experience in the NHL already, it was arguably the best he has looked. If he can keep it up, a career-year and perhaps being close to a point-per-game player could be in the cards for the young forward.

Dorofeyev Scores 40

Sep 22, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers left wing Pavel Dorofeyev (16) is greeted by forward JT Miller (10) after scoring in the second period against the New York Islanders at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Without a doubt the most significant move that the Rangers made this summer was the acquisition of Pavel Dorofeyev from the Vegas Golden Knights. The talented 25-year-old is one of the best young scorers in the league and is coming off a 37-goal season.

However, there has been some concern that he will regress without the talent around him that was in Vegas. While the Rangers might not have the same level of playmakers as the Golden Knights, Dorofeyev is going to be their featured guy.

To start the year, he is expected to be paired with J.T. Miller and Oliver Bjorkstrand on the second line. Despite not being on the first line right now, that could certainly happen sooner rather than later, and he will be a key piece of what looks like a great power play unit. Overall, as a young player who is still seemingly improving, a 40-goal season is well within reach.