Three NY Rangers Players to Watch Against Philadelphia Flyers

Prior to the start of a four-game road trip against Western Conference foes, the New York Rangers will be hosting the Philadelphia Flyers.

While the Flyers possess a mere 4-9-4 overall record, the Rangers are currently tied for the NHL lead with seven wins and 14 points at home this year and hold 17 points in the Metropolitan Division.

Heads will also certainly be turned at Madison Square Garden; the Rangers will wear their Hometown Remix jerseys (a modern tribute to the city skyline, the Statue of Liberty and more) for the first of five games at home this year.

With that in mind and puck drop awaiting, here is a key list of players to watch.

Mika Zibanejad

Oct 11, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mike Zibanejad — a fan-favorite Rangers veteran — has already taken over 250 faceoffs this season, with his 150 faceoff wins ranking 11th in the NHL.

Zibanejad is one of the more underrated big-game performers for the Blueshirts. A two-time winner of the Rangers' Steven McDonald Extra Effort Award, Zibanejad definitely could take advantage of playing the Flyers by seeing a jump in offensive production against a weaker opponent.

Alexis Lafrenière

A talented young winger, Alexis Lafrenière is second on the roster in terms of points with 16, but also currently leads the Rangers in scoring with nine goals.

His game has rounded out very well on both sides of the ice, and he has certainly already established himself as a top-line winger who can hang with Philadelphia — which is tied for the very bottom of the Metropolitan Division with 12 points.

Adam Fox

Defenseman Adam Fox has really made an impact on the Rangers so far this season.

The blueliner has hit five multi-point games already this season, in addition to being tied for fourth in the league among all defensemen. He's tallied 19 points (two goals, 17 assists) through his first 16 games of the season.

Oct 11, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fox's 17 assists are also tied for fifth in the League, and he leads the Blueshirts on the stat sheet in terms of points, assists and the previously mentioned multi-point games.

Fox should also have plenty of personal momentum (stats aside) leading into play against the Flyers; he recently skated in his 500th career NHL game on Oct. 26 and became the 14th Rangers defenseman in franchise history with 500 career games played.

Honorable Mention: Luke Glendening

Per NHL.com, forward Luke Glendening appeared in 18 games for the Flyers during the 2025-26 season and tallied five points across two goals and three assists. Now, Glendening was most recently a healthy scratch for the Blueshirts against the St. Louis Blues on Nov. 3.

Unless something drastic changes, Glendening will not be playing against Philadelphia. However, he still has already, and probably will continue to be able to provide insight to assist in game planning ahead of puck drop.

Bonus: One Philadelphia Flyer to Look Out for Against NY Rangers

Flyers rookie Porter Martone will be seeing his first career regular season game at Madison Square Garden. This development in the winger's career comes as he's tallied five points over his last five matchups — posting assists in back-to-back games.

Puck drop is slated for 7:00 p.m. EST at MSG on Nov. 5. The Rangers will next see action at the Seattle Kraken on Nov. 7, following play against Philadelphia.