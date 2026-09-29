Three NY Rangers Players to Watch in Season Opener vs. Bruins

The New York Rangers are getting set for their first game of the season, and hopes are high for the team. However, in order to achieve their goals, they will need some players to step up.

With the season set to start against the Boston Bruins, the Rangers are hoping to be a much-improved team. This summer, New York worked hard to get better, and on paper they certainly look improved.

The last-place finish in the Eastern Conference was tough for the Rangers, and it resulted in a lot of change. Now, while training camp and preseason were condensed with the league adding two more regular season games, New York hasn’t had a ton of time to gel with all of the new faces joining the team.

However, the puck will be dropping soon for the team on Tuesday night, and there will be some key players to watch.

Pavel Dorofeyev

Sep 22, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers left wing Pavel Dorofeyev (16) is greeted by forward JT Miller (10) after scoring in the second period against the New York Islanders at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As the big offseason acquisition for the team, all eyes will be on Dorofeyev in the opener. While action in the preseason was limited, the talented winger did showcase his goal-scoring ability in his first taste of preseason action with the team.

Considering he is coming off a 37-goal season, Dorofeyev is expected to be a key player for the team this year. The Rangers brought him in to put the puck in the back of the net, and seeing that on Tuesday against the Bruins would be great.

Alberts Smits

Sep 24, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Alberts Smits (63) talks with forward Liam Greentree (85) during the overtime period against the New Jersey Devils at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When the Rangers selected Smits with the 5th overall pick, he was considered to be one of the most NHL-ready prospects of the class. Right from the start of training camp, it was Smits on the third pair alongside Braden Schneider.

While the Rangers certainly wanted him to be ready right from the start, they didn’t have to rush him if he wasn’t ready. New York had some options on the blueline if they wanted Smits to start in the AHL, but they have deemed him ready to go.

Making an NHL Debut is certainly a big deal, but Smits is a confident young player who doesn’t seem to be phased by much. For both New York and Smits, they would love to see the rookie get off to a strong start.

Alexis Lafreniere

Apr 5, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers left wing Alexis Lafreniere (13) skates against the Washington Capitals during the second period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One player that is going to be an x-factor for the Rangers this season is their former first overall pick. While he hasn’t lived up to those lofty expectations, he has been a productive player and has perhaps another level to go to.

Last year, he was a point-per-game caliber player for New York down the stretch. That is something that the Rangers would love to see him be able to sustain over an entire season.

At just 24 years old, there is reason to believe that he could still be an improving player. While he’s got a lot of experience already at a young age, he could still be improving. Getting off to a strong start and picking up where he left off last year would be a great way to set the tone for the season.