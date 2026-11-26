The New York Rangers are off to a good start to the season, and after a couple of tough years in a row, the team has been much improved.

Following a very busy summer, the Rangers have been playing much better of late. The goal for the team was to retool and get better, and so far that has been accomplished.

New York is right in the mix for a playoff spot, and that is a good position to be in at this stage of the year. Now, as the team heads into the holiday season and Thanksgiving here, these are three things Rangers fans should be thankful for.

Development of Alexis Lafreniere

Nov 25, 2026; Buffalo, New York, USA; New York Rangers left wing Alexis Lafrenière (13) waits for the face-off during the first period against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coming into the year, one of the players that the Rangers were hopeful would continue to develop was Alexis Lafreniere. The 25-year-old is now a veteran of the team despite his age, and the former first overall pick hasn’t quite had the career that many would have hoped.

However, in the second half of last season, he really started to showcase what he could do after the Olympic break. Going back to last season and through the first quarter of this one, Lafreniere has been one of the best players on the team and a point-per-game guy.

His development over the last half of a season dating back to last year has been a major plus for the team.

Adam Fox

Nov 16, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) skates with the puck against the Montreal Canadiens during the first period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the reasons for the struggles of New York last year was their star defenseman Adam Fox missing a good chunk of time. So far, he has been healthy this season and has been a point-per-game player for the Rangers.

Fox is a former Norris Trophy winner, and his play this year has been of that level of quality. When Fox is on the ice for the Rangers, they are a much different team, and he has been excellent so far. The talented defenseman has shown that he is one of the best players in the league at the position and that is a reason to be thankful.

Winning Season

Oct 6, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) makes a save on a shot on goal attempt in the second period against the New York Islanders at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Considering the team missed the playoffs the last two years and were in last place in the Eastern Conference last season, a winning season at the Thanksgiving mark is a big win. Expectations this year were mixed and they took a major hit when Igor Shesterkin was ruled out for the year.

The Rangers have shown an ability to be a playoff contender despite injuries, and they have also been much better at MSG this year. Overall, while it might seem like a simple thing to be thankful for, a competitive hockey team and one that is performing well at home is a reason to be appreciative.