Tye Kartye Poised for Successful 2026-27 With NY Rangers

For the New York Rangers, there's always plenty of chatter surrounding the Original Six team.

And while there's been plenty of chatter surrounding topics like the encouraging home-opening win at Madison Square Garden — which was followed up with a 2-0 win on the road at Little Caesars Arena — some fans are beginning to take note of winger Tye Kartye.

This comes after Kartye assisted the empty-net goal scored by Eeli Tolvanen with 01:16 remaining in the third period at the Detroit Red Wings.

Thanks in part to Kartye's assist, the Rangers handed Detroit their sixth season-opening shutout loss in franchise history (101 years).

Empty net goal for New York!



Scored by Eeli Tolvanen with 01:16 remaining in the 3rd period.



Assisted by Tye Kartye and Adam Fox.



Detroit: 0

New York: 2#NYRvsDET #LGRW #NYR pic.twitter.com/guFgSIpWGF — NHL Goals (@nhl_goal_bot) October 3, 2026

After playing three years with the Seattle Kraken after going undrafted, Kartye was claimed off waivers by the Rangers on Feb. 27.

He split the 2025-26 season between the New York organization and the Kraken — posting 22 points across eight goals and 14 assists, which established career highs in both assists and points.

Since joining the Blueshirts, his impact has been significant and instantaneous; he's ranked second on the team and eighth in the League with 75 hits per his player profile.

Who Could Tye Kartye Be for the Rangers in His Fifth NHL Season?

According to Rangers Head Coach Mike Sullivan, Kartye's game has immensely improved since he found his way to the Blueshirts' roster.

"I think he skates well, I think he plays the way we want to play," Sullivan said about Kartye recently, per Forever Blueshirts. "I think he's gotten better and better every day that he's played for us. You know, he's had a strong first few days here."

"I want to prove the Rangers right ... instead of proving Seattle wrong" pic.twitter.com/bJmbEWP9Up — Gio (@acquadime22) September 26, 2026

"He's a great kid, he loves hockey, brings great energy to the rink, he's an enthusiastic learner. I think all those things are important," Sullivan added. "I think that stuff's contagious inside your confines. For me, you can't have enough of those guys that love hockey, that want to be here, that want to play, that want to get better. And Tye's all of those things. He just brings great energy."

His success at the League level also came after he was named the AHL's Most Outstanding Rookie following the 2022-23 season.

Kartye finished his time in the American Hockey League with 61 total career points (30 goals, 31 assists) with the Coachella Valley Firebirds.

Sep 29, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Tanner Jeannot (84) handles the puck while New York Rangers left wing Tye Kartye (24) defends during the third period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kartye saw 20 shifts at the Red Wings, even moving up to a top-six role alongside J.T. Miller and Pavel Dorofeyev, and 24 shifts against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Oct. 1. He was also on the ice for 17 shifts when the New York organization opened its season at the Boston Bruins.

Kartye starting the year off with 43:19 total TOI and one assist across the first three games only indicates that he has one way to go with the Blueshirts — and that's up.