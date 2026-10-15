NY Rangers' Tye Kartye Thriving Following Move to Second Line

The New York Rangers were able to win their second straight game on Tuesday night against the Tampa Bay Lightning, marking the second time that they have beaten one of the better teams in the league already this year. However, while the Rangers beat them on Opening Night at Madison Square Garden, they have a different look to them now.

Even though the season is young, New York has been through quite a bit and has some significant injuries so far. The Rangers are down both of their top goalies and also fourth-line center Joe Veleno.

Despite being hit by the injury bug early on, the Rangers haven’t missed a beat. Coming into the year, New York didn’t really tinker with their lines too much during training camp or the preseason. However, they have made some moves of late to shake things up. One of the decisions was to move Tye Kartye off the fourth line, and that is something that has paid dividends early on.

Kartye Thriving on Second Line

Oct 11, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers left wing Tye Kartye (24) celebrates with his teammates after scoring a goal in the second period against the Vancouver Canucks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite the success of the Rangers so far this season, they have switched up their lines a little bit here and there. While the biggest move that they made was to put Pavel Dorofeyev on the first line and move Alexis Lafreniere to the second, they also recently made a switch that brought Kartye up from the fourth line.

In the last two games, the 25-year-old winger has really found his groove playing alongside his new linemates. In the win over the Vancouver Canucks, Kartye was able to help the Rangers secure a season-high six goals. The young winger had a multi-goal game, scoring twice in the win.

Furthermore, in their most recent win over the Lightning, it was Kartye helping set up Lafreniere on his two goals.

The first play was a gritty one by Kartye to battle along the boards to get the puck eventually to Lafreniere for the goal.

Kartye has been excellent on the 2nd line so far #NYR pic.twitter.com/05pRZEFuF5 — Nick Ziegler (@NickZiegler20) October 13, 2026

Following that goal, it was a long backhanded pass by Kartye down the ice to a streaking Lafreniere. With the defender on his hip, a good finish by the forward gave Kartye his second assist of the game.

Tye Kartye… are you kidding me?!? What a pass.



Laf with his 2nd of the game on the finish #NYR pic.twitter.com/NaybJPeLAS — Nick Ziegler (@NickZiegler20) October 13, 2026

With two goals and two assists in the last two games, the 25-year-old is playing at a very high level. The decision to move him to the second line is one that has worked out so far; Lafreniere and J.T. Miller have some good chemistry so far.