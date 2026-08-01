Vincent Trocheck Is Going To Miss Playing for the NY Rangers
The New York Rangers continued the overhaul of their roster and organizational pipeline this offseason, selecting nine players in the 2026 NHL Draft, making eight trades and bringing in 11 new players.
One of those trades further removes the Rangers from their most successful regular season in franchise history. Vincent Trocheck was traded to the Utah Mammoth, removing one more player from the roster who was part of the historic 2023-24 season.
There are only five players who were active when New York was eliminated by the Florida Panthers in the 2024 NHL Playoffs that remain on the team with Trocheck gone: goalie Igor Shesterkin, forwards Mika Zibanejad, Alexis Lafreniere and Will Cuylle and defensemen Adam Fox and Braden Schneider.
It has been quite a fall from grace for the Rangers, who have missed the postseason in the two years since. There have certainly been a lot of emotions for Trocheck over the last few months, culminating in the trade, but he is going to miss New York.
Vincent Trocheck is going to miss New York
“[Our children] grew up in New York. It’s definitely a home for us,” he said during a recent appearance on the Morning Cuppa’ Hockey podcast. “It’s always going to hold a special place in our hearts. Very blessed to have had the opportunity to play there.”
Trocheck can at least take some solace that in the short amount of time the Mammoth have existed, they have quickly developed the reputation of being a “family-friendly” organization, which will certainly make the move easier to handle.
He believes they are an organization on the rise, but he is going to always remember fondly his time in New York, where he experienced so much success on the ice with the team and off the ice growing his family.
Trocheck is one of two major additions Utah made to the middle of its lineup, raiding the New York area teams. The Mammoth also signed Anders Lee away from the New York Islanders after he spent 14 years with the team, the last eight of which were as their captain.
It will certainly be interesting to see how much those veteran additions help a Utah squad that finished with 92 points and qualified for the postseason a few months ago. They played at a much higher level than the Rangers, who finished in last place in the Eastern Conference with 77 points.
It is certainly going to be difficult for them to replace what Trocheck brought to the team, both productivity-wise and as a leader.