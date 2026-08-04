Vincent Trocheck Knew 2025-26 Was His Final Year with NY Rangers
According to a recent report, Vincent Trocheck knew that the 2025-26 season with the New York Rangers would be his last with that particular organization.
Trocheck was traded back on July 1 to the Utah Mammoth in exchange for defenseman Sean Durzi, forward prospect Cole Beaudoin and a 2027 third-round pick; his trade came as Trocheck was one of the top available on the trade market over the summer and came with term.
Trocheck is under contract through the 2028-29 season with a $5.625 million cap hit. He was traded after having spent four years with the Rangers — appearing in all 82 games in three of his four seasons with the New York organization.
His 2025-26 NHL season also culminated in Trocheck reaching the 50-point mark for the fifth consecutive season.
However, it has since come out that Trocheck knew he had reason to treat last season as his final run with the Rangers.
“The whole trade rumors, they happen, I’ve been part of them before,” Trocheck said via a recent article from foreverblueshirts.com. “It was a little stressful, but once the trade deadline was over and I knew I wasn’t getting moved — at least until the end of the year — it was able to be comfortable again and just enjoy the time that I had in New York, and just kind of treat it like it was my last run, my last few months there in New York.”
Vincent Trocheck Looking Ahead to Remaining NHL Future
Trocheck would specifically tally 16 goals and 53 assists for the Blueshirts in 2025-26, and would also help USA Hockey to win gold at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics
He's known for being dynamic on the penalty-kill in addition to pairing aggression with a high hockey IQ.
While the Rangers would fail to qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the second consecutive season, Trocheck would additionally state he did his best to play to the fullest in what he knew was his final year on the Rangers' roster.
“It was such a rollercoaster,” Trocheck had also said of his career with the Rangers. “I think playing in a big market like New York is definitely not for everyone. It does take a lot of pressure and stress to deal with how much is expected from you. I think, for me, it was something I embraced and enjoyed to the fullest every year, even when we having a rough year.”
Trocheck does have plenty momentum to build on as he shifts his focus to his time in Utah — the Pittsburgh, Pa. native has been named to two NHL All-Star teams (2017 and 2023) and has already begun generating plenty of excitement for the Mammoth front office.
“We are proud to welcome Vincent and his wife Hillary to the Utah Mammoth organization,” said Chris Armstrong, president of hockey operations for the Utah Mammoth at the time of the trade. “Vincent is a winner and a proven leader, and he is certain to have a big impact on our group.
The Mammoth were eliminated by the Vegas Golden nights in Game 6 of the Western Conference First Round last season, and will be looking to qualify for the postseason again in 2026-27 with Trocheck in their lineup.