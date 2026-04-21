Weighing Pros and Cons of Trading NY Rangers Trading Vincent Trocheck
With the New York Rangers starting up their offseason, there will be a lot of big decisions for the team to make. One of them will be the possibility of entertaining trade offers on some of their remaining veterans.
Following one of the most disappointing seasons for the franchise in a long time, the Rangers will be going to the drawing board this offseason to try to improve. Despite the down season, there is reason to believe that they can turn things around fairly quickly.
Injuries to Adam Fox and Igor Shesterkin certainly played a part in the team struggling, but there were some notable offensive issues as well. Improving some key areas this winter will be important, but a focus on offense is needed.
Fortunately, they will have two first-round picks and a good amount of cap space to make the improvements. Furthermore, while the team will be looking to improve, this is a retooling, and they could look to move some veterans still. One player who will likely have his name mentioned is center Vincent Trocheck, who was the subject of rumors before the trade deadline as well. Here are some pros and cons for the Rangers if they elect to entertain offers for him.
Pros:
If the Rangers elected to move on from Trocheck, it could help them get a bit younger as they enter this new era. While the team is still attempting to win, getting younger up the middle does make sense.
Furthermore, with three more years left on his contract at an AVV of $5.625 million, they could create some more cap space in order to pursue more help. After the terrible season, shaking things up and getting young makes a lot of sense for New York. Trocheck was a name mentioned at the NHL trade deadline and will undoubtedly be mentioned again this summer with more potential suitors.
Cons:
One of the main cons for New York looking to trade Trocheck would be that they might be selling low. At 32 years old, he certainly still has some gas left in the tank, but he is coming off a down season, and that undoubtedly will affect trade value and potential return.
While he missed a lot of time with a scary infection that required a hospital stay, costing him time on the ice, he totaled the fewest amount of points in his four years with the Rangers. As the team hopes to improve offensive production, moving Trocheck and replacing him could end up being a goal for the team.